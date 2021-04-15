Sony, Yeni Amiral Gemisi Telefonları Xperia 1 III ve Xperia 5 III'ü Tanıttı

Sony, düzenlediği etkinlikte yeni üst seviye telefonları Xperia 1 III ve Xperia 5 III'ü resmi olarak tanıttı. Şirket, yeni telefonlarıyla akıllı telefon pazarındaki eski parlak günlerini geri dönmeyi amaçlıyor.
Her iki telefonun da ne zaman satışa sunulacağını ya da fiyatlarının ne kadar olacağını henüz bilmiyoruz. Ama artık Xperia 1 III ve Xperia 5 III'ün teknik özelliklerini biliyoruz.
Sony Xperia 1 III Özellikleri
Xperia 1 III Official Product Video - Speed and beyondFrom its fast camera to immersive viewing, witness speed and beyond with Xperia 1 III:
For speed and beyond in a smartphone, say hello to the all-new Xperia 1 III.
For photographers – with technology from Alpha cameras for fast AF, Xperia 1 III keeps up with your world. Now with 4 versatile lens options, including 16mm, 24mm and a unique Variable telephoto lens with 70-105mm optical zoom in one camera, you’re sure to master the shot. With Real-time Tracking keeping fast-moving subjects in focus, reduced noise at up to 20fps AF/AE, and Real-time Eye AF to convey the emotion of every portrait, expand your creative possibilities with Xperia 1 III.
For mobile gamers – play to win on Xperia 1 III with an immersive 21:9 display. Thanks to a 120Hz Refresh rate and up to 240Hz Motion blur reduction, you’ll even see what competitors are missing. With the support of 240Hz Touch scanning rate, Xperia 1 III gives you the edge, where you need exceptional accuracy combined with fast fingers. With low gamma raiser for better sight in low light and Audio equalizer for enhancing the sounds that lead to victory, optimised voice chat ensures clearer interaction with your teammates. What’s more, 120fps video recording ensures high quality capture of gameplay, so you can relive your best moments or share with the world.
For audiophiles – in collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment, enjoy music as it was meant to be heard on Xperia 1 III. With the new 360 Spatial Sound, upmix your favourite stereo tracks into an immersive sound experience in real time. You’ll also enjoy improved quality through Full-stage stereo speakers, while DSEE Ultimate delivers an enhanced digital music experience. The 3.5mm audio jack also enables wired or wireless listening – wherever your music takes you.
For cinephiles – witness content as the creator intended on Xperia 1 III. Movie lovers can enjoy 21:9 CinemaWide™ 4K HDR OLED viewing on a 6.5” display, with the added magic of a Hollywood color experience. With audio tuned in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment, multi-dimensional sound from Dolby Atmos® brings immersive sound to your screen, while a 120Hz Refresh rate display makes for smooth scrolling through your content library.
For cinematographers – with the ability to record movies with similar parameters and colour settings as the professionals, Xperia 1 III is made for filmmakers. Featuring Cinematography Pro “powered by CineAlta”, 4K HDR 120fps enables seamless slow-motion recording, while 8 Look color settings – from VENICE CS to Soft Monochrome – help you tell the right story. Xperia 1 III also comes with Intelligent wind filter for improved audio recording and the new 70-105mm Telephoto lens for beautiful close-up takes.
Boasting 5G connectivity and Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 5G Mobile Platform for a superior performance in a distinctive quality design, discover speed and beyond in a smartphone with Xperia 1 III.
Snapdragon 888 yonga seti ve 12GB RAM ile birlikte gelen Xperia 1 III, bu özellikleriyle üst seviyeye rahatlıkla konumlanabiliyor. 256GB ve 512GB'lık dahili depolama alanı seçenekleri sunan telefon, aynı zamanda bir de microSD bellek kartı yuvasına sahip.
Telefonun OLED ekranı 6.5 inç büyüklüğünde ve 4K çözünürlük sunmayı başarıyor. Bu kadar üst düzey bir ekran, tabii ki 129Hz tazeleme hızı da sunuyor.
Xperia 1 III'ün arka kısmında bizi dörtlü bir kamera düzeni karşılıyor. Ana kamera 12 megapiksel çözünürlüğe sahipken, ona 12 megapiksellik ultra geniş açı kamerası ve 12 megapiksel telefoto kamerası ve 0.3 megapiksellik derinlik sensörü eşlik ediyor. Ön kamera ise 8 megapiksel çözünürlüğe sahip.
Kameradan bahsetmişken, Xperia 1 III'ün önemli bir özelliğini de es geçmemek lazım. Hem Xperia 1 III, hem de Xperia 5 III, değişken bir telefoto zum kameraya sahip ve bu özellikleriyle bir ilk olmayı başarıyorlar. Telefonda, Galaxy S21 Ultra'da da bulunan katlanan bir periskop modülü bulunuyor. Bununla birlikte, içindeki lens öğeleri odak uzunluğunu 70 mm veya 105 mm olarak değiştirmek için hareket edebiliyor. Sony ayrıca, video seçeneklerini de iyileştirdiğini söylüyor.
5G desteği de sunan Sony Xperia 1 III'ün bataryası 4.500mAh kapasiteye sahip. Bu batarya 30W hızlı şarj imkanı sunuyor. Ayrıca hızlı kablosuz şarj da özellikler arasında dikkat çekiyor.
Sony Xperia 1 III siyahi gri ve mor renk seçenekleri ile raflara çıkacak. Ancak yukarıda da söylediğimiz gibi, satışa tarihi ya da fiyatı hakkında henüz bir bilgiye sahip değiliz.
Sony Xperia 5 III Özellikleri
Xperia 5 III Official Product Video – Speed and beyond, made compactDiscover speed and beyond in a compact design with Xperia 5 III:
For speed and beyond in a smartphone made compact, meet the all-new Xperia 5 III.
For photographers – featuring 4 versatile lens options to choose from, including 16mm, 24mm and a unique Variable telephoto lens with 70-105mm optical zoom in one camera, enjoy spectacular shots every time with Xperia 5 III. With new basic mode, photographers can enjoy freedom of expression with easy-to-use tools including a touch shutter button, portrait orientation and artistic Bokeh mode. With Real-time Eye AF for humans and animals for playful portraits, enjoy endless possibilities with technology from Alpha cameras – packed into a compact design.
For audiophiles – from your morning run to your party playlist, hear music as it was meant to be heard on Xperia 5 III. Tuned in collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment for an authentic experience, feel immersed in every track with 360 Reality Audio and 360 Spatial Sound unleashed. For a front-row performance, Full-stage stereo speakers have got you covered, while DSEE Ultimate brings enhanced digital music to your ears. Whatever your listening style, the 3.5mm audio jack for wired or wireless listening means music wherever you go.
For mobile gamers – boasting an immersive 6.1” FHD+ 120Hz Refresh rate OLED display, see what competitors are missing and play to win on Xperia 5 III. Whether it’s better sight in low light with low gamma raiser or enhanced sounds that pave the way to victory thanks to Audio equalizer, Xperia 5 III always gives you the advantage. Optimised voice chat also ensures clearer interaction with your teammates – and when it comes to reliving your gameplay, 120fps video recording ensures high quality capture with every round.
For cinephiles – for the big-movie experience as creators intended, film lovers can enjoy 21:9 CinemaWide™ HDR OLED viewing on a 6.1” display – with the added treatment of Hollywood color magic. In collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment and with multi-dimensional sound from Dolby Atmos®, immersive audio will transport you away with every scene, while a 120Hz Refresh rate display makes for smooth scrolling through your content library.
For cinematographers – made for filmmakers, Xperia 5 III records movies with similar breathtaking parameters and color settings as the professionals. To help you tell your story, Cinematography Pro “powered by CineAlta”, 4K HDR 120fps enables seamless slow-motion recording, with 8 Look color settings to choose from – whether VENICE CS or Soft Monochrome. Xperia 5 III also comes with Intelligent wind filter for improved audio recording and the new 70-105mm Variable telephoto lens for beautiful close-up takes.
For a turbo-charged performance powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 5G Mobile Platform, discover speed and beyond made compact with Xperia 5 III.
Sony Xperia 5 III, Xperia 1 III'ün biraz kırpılmış modeli olarak tanımlanabilir. Ama bu durum, onun üst seviye bir telefon olduğu gerçeğini değiştirmiyor.
Sony Xperia 5 III'te de Snapdragon 888 yonga seti bulunuyor. Ama bu kez RAM büyüklüğü 8GB'a düşürülmüş. Dahili depolama seçenekleri ise 128GB ve 256GB. microSD bellek kartı yuvası, Sony Xperia 5 III'te de yerini alıyor.
Telefonun ekranında da, Sony Xperia 1 III'e göre daha düşük özellikler söz konusu. 6.1 inç'lik OLED ekranın çözünürlüğü 1080p. Tazeleme hızı ise yine 120Hz.
Sony Xperia 5 III'üm üçlü bir kamera sistemi bulunuyor: 12 megapiksel geniş açı, 12 megapiksel telefoto ve 12 megapiksel ultra geniş açı. Değişken telefoto zum özelliği bu telefonda da karşımıza çıkıyor. Ön kamera ise, 8 megapiksel çözünürlüğe sahip.
Pil özellikleri, Sony Xperia 1 III ile aynı ve telefon, 5G desteği de sunuyor.
Sony Xperia 5 III siyah, yeşil ve pembe olmak üzere 3 farklı renk seçeneği ile raflara çıkacak.
