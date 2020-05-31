SpaceX Crew Dragon'un ISS'e kenetlemesi ve son durum: CANLI İZLE

SpaceX Crew Dragon'un ISS'e kenetleniyor. Bu tarihi ana canlı yayında tanık olun.

SpaceX Crew Dragon ISS'e kenetleniyor!

NASA'da görev yapan iki astronot, SpaceX'e ait uzay aracında gerçekleşen tarihi fırlatmadan sadece bir gün sonra (bugün) Uluslararası Uzay İstasyonu'na vardı ve kenetleniyor. Canlı yayını aşağıdan izleyebilirsiniz. 

After standing down from launch on Wednesday May 27, SpaceX is now targeting Saturday, May 30 for Falcon 9’s launch of Crew Dragon’s second demonstration (Demo-2) mission from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This test flight with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on board the Dragon spacecraft will return human spaceflight to the United States. The instantaneous launch window opens at 3:22 p.m. EDT, or 19:22 UTC, with a backup instantaneous launch opportunity available on Sunday, May 31 at 3:00 p.m. EDT, or 19:00 UTC. Tune in here to watch the launch webcast. Coverage will begin about 4 hours before liftoff. Demo-2 is the final major test for SpaceX’s human spaceflight system to be certified by NASA for operational crew missions to and from the International Space Station. SpaceX is returning human spaceflight to the United States with one of the safest, most advanced systems ever built, and NASA’s Commercial Crew Program is a turning point for America’s future in space exploration that lays the groundwork for future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

