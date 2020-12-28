Steam, 2020 Yılının En Çok Satan 100 Oyununu Açıkladı

2020 yılında en çok hangi oyunlar satıldı? Steam'in yayınladığı "2020'nin en çok satan oyunları" listesine göz atın, cevabı kendiniz görün...

Steam, 2020'nin En Çok Satan 100 Oyununu Açıkladı

2020'nin son günlerini yaşarken, Steam de platform üzerinden en çok satılan oyunları açıkladı. Her ne kadar bu açıklamada satış sayısı ya da elde edilen gelir gibi detaylara yer verilmese de, farklı bir kategori sistemi dikkat çekiyor. Steam, oyunları platin, altın, gümüş ve bronz olarak 4 farklı kategoriye ayırmış durumda. En çok satan oyunlardan 12 tanesi platin, 12 tanesi altın, 15 tanesi gümüş ve 59 tanesi de bronz kategorisinde yer alıyor. 

Tam liste ise şu şekilde:

Steam'de 2020'nin En Çok Satan Oyunları

Platin:

  • DOOM Eternal
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • DOTA 2
  • Destiny 2
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Among Us
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • PUBG
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Altın:

  • Borderlands 3
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • Phasmophobia
  • Dead by Daylight
  • ARK: Survival Evolved
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  • Warframe
  • Crusader Kings III
  • Baldur's Gate
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Sid Meier's Civilization VI

Gümüş:

  • Rust
  • Stellaris
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • War Thunder
  • Raft
  • Total War: Warhammer II
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • Assassin's Creed: Odyssey
  • Hades
  • Cities: Skylines
  • Path of Exile
  • Planet Zoo
  • Euro Truck Simulator 2
  • Team Fortress 2

Bronz:

  • Don't Starve Together
  • Terraria
  • DayZ
  • Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem
  • Star Wars: Squadrons
  • FIFA 21
  • Death Stranding
  • Arma 3
  • The Sims 4
  • No Man's Sky
  • GTFO
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Smite
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
  • Apex Legends
  • Hunt: Showdown
  • American Truck Simulator
  • NBA 2K21
  • Resident Evil 3
  • Wallpaper Engine
  • Football Manager 2021
  • Tabletop Simulator
  • Temtem
  • RimWorld
  • Stardew Valley
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Metro: Exodus
  • Human: Fall Flat
  • Risk of Rain 2
  • Pummel Party
  • Fallout 4
  • NBA 2K20
  • Remnant: From the Ashes
  • Farming Simulator 19
  • Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
  • Fallout 76
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  • Grounded
  • Europa Universalis IV
  • Dying Light
  • Far Cry 5
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links
  • Satisfactory
  • Persona 4 Golden
  • Lords Mobile
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • World of Warships
  • Conan Exiles
  • Hearts of Iron IV
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • The Forest
  • Dark Souls III
  • Marvel's Avengers
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms
