Xiaomi 12 Ultra Tanıtıldığında, Karşımızda İşte Böyle Bir Telefon Durabilir

Xiaomi 12 Ultra için hazırlanan özel tasarım görüntüleri, yeni amiral gemisi telefonun nasıl görünebileceğini gözler önüne seriyor...

  • Ercan Uğurlu
Xiaomi 12 Ultra için özel tasarım
Letgodigital

