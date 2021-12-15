Xiaomi 12 Ultra Tanıtıldığında, Karşımızda İşte Böyle Bir Telefon Durabilir

Xiaomi'nin gelecek amiral gemisi serisi Xiaomi 12 olacak ve bu yeni seri ile ilgili bugüne kadar pek çok sızıntı paylaşıldı. Serinin içinde pek çok model yer alacak, ancak yeni gelen bilgiler serinin en büyük üyesi olması beklenen Xiaomi 12 Ultra'ya ait.
Xiaomi 12 serisine ait daha önce bir dizi koruyucu kılıf sızıntısı yaşanmıştı. Bu kılıflar telefonun tasarımına ayna tutarken, gelen bazı bilgiler de söz konusuydu. Xiaomi 12 Ultra ise, bir bütün olarak hiç karşımıza çıkmadı.
LetsGoDigital ise, sızan kılıf görüntüleri ve bilgiler ışığında, telefonun nasıl görünebileceğini özel bir çalışma ile ortaya koydu. Sitenin paylaştığı videoda gösterilen ve Xiaomi 12 Ultra için site tarafından oluşturulan render görüntüleri, özellikle tasarımı ve arka yüzdeki kamera bloğuyla dikkati çekiyor. Beyaz renkli kasasıyla oldukça güzel görünen Xiaomi 12 Ultra, arkada daire şeklinde genişçe bir kamera alanına sahip. Altta Xiaomi logosu, alt kenarında ise Harman Kardon hoparlörleriyle göze oldukça güzel gelen tasarım, telefon tanıtıldığında karşımıza keşke böyle çıksa dedirtecek kadar etkileyici..
Recently I made a concept of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra flagship smartphone. In the meantime Twitter Teme has leaked a cover for the 12 Ultra, showing a fully renewed camera system. Another noticeable difference with the 11 Ultra is the lack of a rear-display. Based on the new information I have made a series of new renders, combined with this animation video.
What to expect from the new Xiaomi 12 series. First of all, the naming will differ from last year as Xiaomi has decided to skip the ‘Mi’ branding.
In addition, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to be driven by the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Android 12 smartphone will feature a curved AMOLED display. I have chosen for a central punch-hole camera, as it looks aesthetically better.
The 12 Ultra is expected to become the first Xiaomi smartphone with a Leica camera. The new flagship will likely be equipped with a quad-camera system of which the main camera will include a 50MP image sensor (Samsung ISOCell GN5).
In addition, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will offer support for Fast Charging. Possibly a 120W charger will be included. Others talk about a 150W and even a 200W charger. Anyway; users of this smartphone will be able to charge the 5.000 mAh battery within minutes. Xiaomi is expected to release its new top model around March 2022
