YouTube Rekortmeni Baby Shark, Şimdi de Uzun Metrajlı Film Oluyor!

YouTube'da 10 milyar izlenmeye ulaşan ilk video olarak rekor kıran Baby Shark videosu, şimdi de uzun metrajlı bir film olarak karşımıza çıkacak!

  • Levent Öztürk
YouTube rekortmeni Beby Shark film oluyor

Okuyucu Yorumları

İlk yorum yapan siz olun
Sen de yorum yaz

CHIP'i Takip edin
E-Posta listemize katılın
CHIP Dergi Mobil Cihazınızda
Apple Store
Google Play

Güncel
A101'de 20 Ocak'ta teknolojik ürünler olacak! İşte kampanya broşürü
A101 7 Ekim aktüel ürünler kataloğu: TV, cep telefonu ve akıllı saat sürprizi
A101 30 Eylül aktüel ürünler kataloğu: TV, cep telefonu ve pek çok teknolojik ürün var
A101 23 Eylül aktüel ürünler kataloğu: TV, cep telefonu ve pek çok teknolojik ürün var

Günün En çok Okunanları
PlayStation 5'in Yenilenmiş Modeli PS5 Slim Ne Zaman Gelecek?
Fidye Saldırıları İçin Yapılan Kripto Para Ödemeleri Rusya'yı İşaret Ediyor
Valve'dan Steam Deck İçin, PlayStation 5'in Tam Tersine Bir Hamle...
Google, Android'in Takip Sistemini Geliştirmek İçin Düğmeye Bastı!
Rus Hacker'lar, ABD Savunma İhalelerine Giren Şirketlere Saldırıyor!

 

 