YouTube Rekortmeni Baby Shark, Şimdi de Uzun Metrajlı Film Oluyor!

Akılda kalan şarkısı ile orijinal Baby Shark videosu geçtiğimiz ay YouTube üzerinde 10 milyar izlenme ile rekor kırmıştı. Ama bu fırtına dinecek gibi görünmüyor. Şimdi de Paramount, 2023 vizyon tarihi ile bir Baby Shark filmi planladığını duyurdu.
Filmin yapımcılığını Nickelodeon Animation ve yaratıcısı olan Pinkfong şirketi üstlenecek ancak senaryo ve olay örgüsü hakkında henüz bir ayrıntı yok. Karakter, Pinkfong ve Baby Shark'ın Uzay Macerası'nın Netflix üzerindeki gösterimi sayesinde daha önce de sınırlı bir şekilde sinemada görülmüştü. Ancak, bu gösterim sadece bir saat uzunluğundaydı. Paramount'un planladığı film ise "uzun metrajlı bir film" olarak nitelendiriliyor.
Filmin, Dora the Explorer serisi, yeni Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles filmleri ve SpongeBob SquarePants evreninde geçen üç yeni film ile birlikte, yakında Paramount Plus üzerinde yayınlanması bekleniyor.
