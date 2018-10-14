Bilim İnsanları Göz Yaptı; Renk Sorusunu Çözdü!

"Renkleri nasıl görüyoruz" sorusunun cevabını merak eden bilim insanları, kök hücreler yardımıyla ilginç bir keşif yaptılar.
"Renkleri hangi nedenle gördüğümüzü" merak eden John Hopkins Üniversitesi araştırmacıları, kök hücreleri kullanarak göze ait parçaları tekrar oluşturdular.
Cam tüp içerisinde az sayıda kök hücreyle yapılan ve zamanla organ sistemine benzer bir şekilde gelişen şeylere organoid deniyor. Üniversitenin araştırmada kullandığı göz organoid'i mini bir retina oluşturmakta kullanıldı.
Human Retinas Grown in a Dish
Human Retinas Grown in a Dish Explain How Color Vision Develops
Biologists at Johns Hopkins University grew human retinas from scratch to determine how cells that allow people to see in color are made.
The work lays the foundation to develop therapies for eye diseases such as color blindness and macular degeneration, and establishes lab-created "organoids" as a model to study human development on a cellular level.
Video Transcript
Kiara Eldred/Johns Hopkins University Graduate Student:
I think this is a really beautiful question both visually and intellectually. How do we see color and how do these cells develop in our eyes?
Graphic: Researchers are growing tiny parts of the human eye to learn more about how we see color.
Eldred:
My name is Kiara Eldred. I'm a graduate student at Johns Hopkins University. I study the cells that allow us to see color vision
specifically looking at how these cells choose between blue and red or green.
So we can't study human development in humans.
So what we do is we take stem cells and we turn them into retinal tissue and then we can study that tissue in a dish.
We call them "organoids". It's not the whole eye.
It's just the cells that respond to light and communicate back to the brain.
Robert Johnston/Johns Hopkins University Developmental Biologist:
Even though this organoid doesn't quite look like an eye,
it's not a sphere, it has all the cells that you would find in the eye.
So this really looks like a real, authentic human eye growing in a dish.
"Some of them have kind of a cool..."
Johnston:
These organoids take nine months to develop just like a human baby's eye. And so we're really studying human development by studying these organoids.
"Each seven embryonic stem cells..."
Eldred:
If we can understand what makes a cell a cell it gets me really excited.
Video by Johns Hopkins Office of Communications
Producer/Editor - Len Turner
Photographer - Dave Schmelick
Media Relations - Jill Rosen
Takım önce retina organoid'lerinin gerçek insan retinası gibi davrandığını doğruladı ve ardından nasıl geliştiklerini izledi. Buna göre ilk önce maviyi algılayan hücreler, daha sonra kırmızı ve yeşili algılayanlar gelişti. Araştırma, tiroid hormonu olmaksızın sadece mavi hücrelerin geliştiğini, tiroid hormonu olduğunda ise neredeyse tüm koni hücrelerinin yeşil ve kırmızı algılayan hücrelere dönüştüğünü fark etti.
Böylece az tiroid hormonu alan erken doğan bebeklerin neden göz bozukluğu geliştirebildiğinin nedeni açıklanmış oldu. Bu hormona uzun süre maruz kalınmaması, kırmızı-yeşil algılayıcıların gelişmesini engelliyor. Araştırmacılar, bu mini ölçekli organoid renk körlüğüyle gelecekte belirli hücreleri üretmeyi ve renk körlüğüne yardımcı olmayı umuyorlar.
Okuyucu Yorumlarıİlk yorum yapan siz olun Giriş Yapın