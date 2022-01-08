Cadillac, Uzay Gemisini Andıran Yeni Lüks Otonomuyla Şov Yaptı!

GM, geçtiğimiz yıl otomatik sürüş yeteneğine sahip 6 kişilik drone konseptini tanıttıktan sonra yine oldukça dikkat çekici bir diğer lüks aracını gözler önüne serdi. Bu defaki bir otomobil, ancak gerçekten de çok lüks bir otomobil.
GM'nin Cadillac markası için tasarladığı ve hemen aşağıda görebileceğiniz yeni otomobil konsepti, direksiyon içermiyor. Tamamen otomatik sürüş yeteneklerine sahip olan otomobilin fazlasıyla fütüristtik bir tasarıma sahip olduğu da aşikar. Otomobile binmenin bile bilim kurgu filmlerinden fırlamış gibi durduğunu söylemek mümkün. Ön camlar yükselirken kapılar kapanıyor ve bu şekliyle minik bir uzay gemisini andırıyor.
Cadillac InnerSpace Concept | Two-passenger electric and autonomous luxury vehicleCadillac Introduces InnerSpace Autonomous Concept at CES 2022.
Two-person electric luxury concept offers vision of future personal mobility focused on elevating the passenger experience, grows Cadillac Halo Concept Portfolio.
The vehicle’s fully autonomous capability means they could explore more of the world around them, as well as inside the vehicle, with more personal and tailored experiences that add new dimensions to Cadillac’s signature luxury experience. AI-driven biometric input and interfaces, accessible via a large, immersive and panoramic SMD LED display, allow passengers to select from Augmented Reality Engagement, Entertainment and Wellness Recovery themes for their drive. Thanks to Ultifi, Cadillac engineers and authorized third parties will be able to innovate additional themes and features that can be added over the air.
With the Ultium Platform’s wireless battery management system, the battery modules are spread about the concept vehicle, which allowed designers to optimize the cabin for spaciousness and serenity. This design freedom also allowed for a low-profile floor, providing an extremely low, sports car-like seating position.
On the exterior, the dramatically designed InnerSpace features expansive, panoramic glass on the roof and part of the body sides for almost unimpeded views. The roof opens with the doors for more comfortable entry and egress, and the seats also pivot outward when the doors are opened, enhancing the effect.
Even the InnerSpace’s tires are designed to contribute to its solace. Developed by Goodyear for electrified vehicles, they feature SoundComfort technology designed to help mitigate soundwave resonance within the tire for a quiet ride, while soybean oil and rice husk-based silica replaces petroleum-based oil as a key ingredient in their construction. And because autonomous driving takes away some of the driver’s connection with the road, Goodyear SightLine, Goodyear’s tire intelligence technology, conveys important information about pressure, temperature, load and other performance factors.
Music:
Dramatic Orchestral by JP Bianchini
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0
Free Download / Stream:
Music promoted by Audio Library
Source : Cadillac
#CadillacInnerSpace #InnerSpace #Concept #ConceptCar #AutonomousCar
GM'nin Global Advanced Design Direktörü Bryan Nesbitt yaptığı açıklamada, "Elektrifikasyon ve otonom sürüş, araçların rolünü ve müşterilerin onlarla olan deneyimlerini temelden değiştirecek," derken, elbette bu otomobilin fiyatının da bir hayli yüksek olacağı aşikar. Ancak mevcut Cadillac müşterini hesaba katınca, bunun pek önemi de yok gibi.
Okuyucu Yorumlarıİlk yorum yapan siz olun Giriş Yapın