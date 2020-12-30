Ekran Altı Kamera Hayali, ZTE Axon 20 5G'de Nasıl Gerçek Oldu?

Akıllı telefonlardaki ön kameraların ekrana çentik yoluyla yerleştirilmesi yeni bir dönemin kapısını aralamış ve böylece günümüzdeki modern görünümlü telefonlara geçiş yapılmıştı. Ardından da ZTE, bunu bir adım daha öteye taşıyarak ön kamerayı tamamen ekrana gömdü.
ZTE, kısa bir süre önce "dünyanın ilk ekran altına entegre ön kameralı telefonu", Axon 20 5G'yi tanıtmıştı. ZTE Axon 20 5G telefonunda ön kamera tamamen ekranın altına yerleştirilmiş durumda. Böylece ekrana baktığınızda bir kamera göremeseniz de, aslında orada bir kamera modülü yer alıyor.
Hemen her telefonu parçalarına ayıran YouTuber JerryRigEverything, ZTE Axon 20 5G'yi de parçalamış ve hazırladığı video ile Axon 20'nin ekran altı kamerasının tam olarak nasıl çalıştığını, daha doğrusu ZTE'nin bunu nasıl başardığını ortaya koymuş. 6.92 inç büyüklüğündeki OLED ekranın altına, bakıldığında görünmeyecek şekilde tam 32 MP'lik bir ön kamera yerleştiren ZTE, bu hamlesiyle dikkatleri bir kez daha üzerine çekmeyi başarmıştı. Bunu da, görünüşe göre alt alta iki ekran kullanarak başarmış. Bundan sonra piyasaya çıkacak pek çok telefonda benzer tasarımları göreceğiz.
Under Display Camera TEARDOWN - How does it work?!Can the human eye see through the same display that a camera can? Only one way to find out! I used this tool kit today in my video: Under screen cameras are the future. Even though this first version on the Axon 20 is first generation technology, its actually surprisingly good.
ZTE Axon 20 5G'nin parçalarına ayrıldığı ve ekranın altına yerleştirilen ön kamera ile ilgili videoyu hemen yukarıda izleyebilirsiniz.
