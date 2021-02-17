İşte Dünyanın En Büyük PlayStation 5'i: Tam 3 Metre Boyunda ve Çalışıyor!

Dünyanın en büyük PlayStation 5'i ile tanışmaya hazırlanın: Bu PlayStation 5 tam 3 metre boyunda, 70 bin dolara mal olmuş ve gerçekten de çalışıyor!

  • Ercan Uğurlu
İşte Dünyanın En Büyük PlayStation 5'i!

Evet, Sony'nin yeni nesil oyun konsolu, şu ana kadar ürettiği oyun konsolları arasında en büyüğü. Hatta, evet, diğer şirketlerin oyun konsollarından da büyük durumda. Fakat bu PlayStation 5, dünyanın en büyüğü!

Bir PlayStation fanı olan YouTuber ZHC, özel bir PlayStation 5 hazırlamış. Boyutu tam 3 metre ve ağırlığı ise tam 500 kilo. Üstelik bir maket de değil, tamamen çalışıyor. Dünyanın en büyük PlayStation 5'ine imza atan YouTuber, bu cihazı hazırlarken tam 70 bin dolar harcamış ve bu proje için 100 saat kadar ter dökmüş. Sonuç ise oldukça muazzam.

I can't believe we spent 100 hours customizing the world's largest Playstation 5 and gave PS5's away to subscribers lol Hope you enjoyed! Subscribe right now and you'll be a part of the giveaways! Thanks for watching :) If you're not yet subscribed, I promise you won't regret subscribing! If you're already subscribed, I love you! ?? Subscribe and you might be picked to be in my next video! It's free and it would genuinely make me super happy if you subscribed! ?? Subscribe to all our channels! ZHC Crafts: @ZHC Crafts ZHC Shorts: @ZHC Shorts MsMunchie: @MsMunchie This PS5 is 10 feet tall (3 meters) weighs 500 pounds (227 kilograms) and cost me $70,000 in total! This playstation 5 is insane! We spent over 4 months putting together this video for you! Follow my socials too! Instagram - Twitter - Facebook - If you scrolled till the end... i luv u ????

ZHC, sadece konsolu tasarlamakla kalmamış, DualSense'i de bu boyutlara uygun ölçekte yeniden hazırlamış. Sunum sırasında da bu DualSense ile oyun oynadığı da görülebiliyor. YouTuber'ın hazırladığı videoyu hemen yukarıda izleyebilirsiniz. Video şu ana kadar tam 12 milyon izlenme almış.

