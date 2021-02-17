İşte Dünyanın En Büyük PlayStation 5'i: Tam 3 Metre Boyunda ve Çalışıyor!

Evet, Sony'nin yeni nesil oyun konsolu, şu ana kadar ürettiği oyun konsolları arasında en büyüğü. Hatta, evet, diğer şirketlerin oyun konsollarından da büyük durumda. Fakat bu PlayStation 5, dünyanın en büyüğü!
Bir PlayStation fanı olan YouTuber ZHC, özel bir PlayStation 5 hazırlamış. Boyutu tam 3 metre ve ağırlığı ise tam 500 kilo. Üstelik bir maket de değil, tamamen çalışıyor. Dünyanın en büyük PlayStation 5'ine imza atan YouTuber, bu cihazı hazırlarken tam 70 bin dolar harcamış ve bu proje için 100 saat kadar ter dökmüş. Sonuç ise oldukça muazzam.
I Spent 100 Hours Customizing The World's Largest PS5 ($70,000)I can't believe we spent 100 hours customizing the world's largest Playstation 5 and gave PS5's away to subscribers lol
This PS5 is 10 feet tall (3 meters) weighs 500 pounds (227 kilograms) and cost me $70,000 in total! This playstation 5 is insane! We spent over 4 months putting together this video for you!
ZHC, sadece konsolu tasarlamakla kalmamış, DualSense'i de bu boyutlara uygun ölçekte yeniden hazırlamış. Sunum sırasında da bu DualSense ile oyun oynadığı da görülebiliyor. YouTuber'ın hazırladığı videoyu hemen yukarıda izleyebilirsiniz. Video şu ana kadar tam 12 milyon izlenme almış.
