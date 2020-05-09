İşte Xbox Series X İçin Tanıtılan İlk Oyunlar ve Yayınlanan İlk Videoları

Xbox Series X'e gelecek oyunların bir bölümü, Microsoft'un canlı yayınında ortaya çıktı. Etkinlikte Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 ve Yakuza'nın tanıtım videolarını izleme fırsatı bulduk.
Daha çok Microsoft'un üçüncü parti ortaklarına dayanan etkinlikte öne çıkan oyun elbette Assassin's Creed: Valhalla idi, ancak çoğu Xbox Series X oyununun herhangi bir oyunun devamı olmaması ve orijinal olması dikkat çekti.
İşte Microsoft'un tanıtımından tüm oyun videoları:
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: First Look Gameplay Trailer | Ubisoft NAGet a first look at gameplay for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Footage is representative of Xbox Series X gameplay! Ninth century AD. Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources, a Viking raider, Eivor, leads a clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Their mission: establish a new permanent home, no matter the cost. #AssassinsCreed #Ubisoft In Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla, you are Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory. Explore a dynamic and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in your quest to earn your place among the gods in Valhalla. Key Features WRITE YOUR VIKING SAGA–Advanced RPG mechanics allow you to shape the growth of your character and influence the world around you. With every choice you make, from political alliances and combat strategy to dialogue and gear progression, you will carve your own path to glory. VISCERAL COMBAT SYSTEM –Dual-wield powerful weapons such as axes, swords, and even shields to relive the ruthless fighting style of the Viking warriors. Brutally decapitate your foes, vanquish them from afar, or stealthily assassinate targets with your hidden blade. Challenge yourself with the most varied collection of deadly enemies ever found in an Assassin’s Creed game. A DARK AGE OPEN WORLD–Sail from the harsh and mysterious shores of Norway to the beautiful but forbidding kingdoms of England and beyond. Immerse yourself in the Viking way of life through fishing, hunting, drinking games, and more. LEAD EPIC RAIDS –Launch massive assaults against Saxon troops and fortresses throughout England. Lead your clan in surprise attacks from your longship and pillage enemy territories to bring riches and resources back to your people. GROW YOUR SETTLEMENT–Construct and upgrade buildings that allow for deep customization, including a barracks, blacksmith, tattoo parlor, and more. Recruit new members to your clan and personalize your Viking experience. MERCENARY VIKINGS–Create and customize a unique Viking raider within your clan and share it online with friends to use during their own raids © 2020 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries. Learn more:
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
Bright Memory Infinite - Next-Gen TrailerBright Memory: Infinite is an all-new lightning-fast fusion of the FPS and action genres, created by FYQD-Studio. Combine a wide variety of skills and abilities to unleash dazzling combo attacks. Bright Memory: Infinite is set in a sprawling, futuristic metropolis in the year 2036. A strange phenomenon for which scientists can find no explanation has occurred in the skies around the world. The Supernatural Science Research Organization (SRO) has sent agents out to various regions to investigate this phenomenon. It is soon discovered that these strange occurrences are connected to an archaic mystery – an as-of-yet unknown history of two worlds, about to come to light... Learn more:
Bright Memory Infinite
Dirt 5 | Official Announce TrailerDIRT 5 writes a new chapter in the legacy of DiRT – bolder and braver than ever before. Travel the globe, tame the most incredible off-road machines with your friends, and be part of a vibe that delivers big on epic action, pure expression, and unbridled style. Get your first taste of DIRT 5 in our announce trailer, all captured in-game, showcasing wheel-to-wheel action, stunning environments and a brand new take on amplified racing. Track: ‘Time to Dance (Sebastian Remix)’ by The Shoes Learn more:
Dirt 5
Scorn Xbox Series X TrailerScorn is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure currently in development by Ebb Software. Learn more:
Scorn
CHORUS Announce Trailer [Official]Chorus is a new space-flight combat shooter releasing in 2021. Become Nara and Forsaken, her sentient starfighter, on a compelling, personal journey of redemption. Unlock devastating weapons and mind-bending abilities in a true evolution of the space-combat shooter. Explore breath-taking interstellar vistas, ancient temples and venture beyond our waking reality. Outgun, outwit, and outmaneuver your enemies in an epic quest to free the galaxy from oppression. A JOURNEY OF REDEMPTION – Become Nara, an ace pilot facing her haunted past, and Forsaken, her sentient ship. Their quest for redemption will take them across the galaxy and beyond the boundaries of reality to unite resistance forces and stop the Circle and their leader, the Great Prophet, at all costs. VENTURE BEYOND THE VOID – Enter a dark new universe, teeming with mystery and rife with conflict. Explore sprawling space stations and trading hubs. Engage your enemies in exhilarating zero-g dogfights among exploding stars, dying planets, atmospheric asteroid belts, glittering ice fields and strange planes of existence outside our own. Chorus balances the scale and spectacle of space exploration with frenetic, fast paced action. ONE PILOT, ONE SHIP, ONE LIVING WEAPON – Attain powerful and distinct weapons and combat upgrades. Master your ship’s unique drift mechanic and intuitive abilities including extra-sensory perception, teleportation, and telekinesis to overcome massed hordes of enemies and take down titanic battleships. Chain your powers together to become the ultimate living weapon. Rise as one. Coming soon. #ThisEndsWithUs #ChorusTheGame #Xbox ©2020 and published by Koch Media GmbH. Deep Silver is a division of Koch Media. Deep Silver, Chorus™ and their respective logos are trademarks of Koch Media GmbH. Developed by Deep Silver Fishlabs and Deep Silver Dambuster Studios. Fishlabs is a registered trademark of Koch Media GmbH. Chorus uses the Unreal® Engine. Unreal® is a trademark or registered trademark of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere. Unreal® Engine, Copyright 1998 – 2020, Epic Games, Inc. All rights reserved. Made with FMOD Studio by Firelight Technologies Pty Ltd. All rights reserved. Mercuna © Copyright 2017-2020 Mercuna Developments Ltd. All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Learn more:
Chorus
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 'Come Dance' TrailerEnter the World of Darkness and rise through vampire society. Experience Seattle - a city full of alluring, dangerous, characters and factions. You are dead now but stronger, quicker, more alluring and with potential for so much more. Choose to be brutal and unflinching or cultured and seductive. Use charm, cunning, terror and sheer will to rise through vampire society. What monster will you be? Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox One Learn more:
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
Call of the Sea Reveal TrailerCall of the Sea is an otherworldly adventure game set in the 1930s South Pacific. Explore a lush island paradise and puzzle out the secrets of a lost civilization in the hunt for your husband’s missing expedition. Learn more:
Call of the Sea
The Ascent | Xbox Series X | Reveal TrailerThe Ascent is a solo and co-op action RPG set in a cyberpunk world. The mega corporation that owns you and everyone, The Ascent Group, has just collapsed. Can you survive without it? Learn more:
The Ascent
The Medium Official Reveal with GameplayThe Medium is a next-gen psychological horror game, featuring a 'dual' soundtrack by Akira Yamaoka and Arkadiusz Reikowski. Become a medium living in two worlds: the real and the spirit one. Haunted by a vision of a child’s murder, you travel to an abandoned hotel resort, which years ago became the stage of an unthinkable tragedy. There you begin your search for difficult answers. Coming Holiday 2020 to PC & Xbox Series X. Stay tuned for the full reveal. Learn more:
The Medium
SCARLET NEXUS | Announcement Trailer | Xbox OneIn a far distant future, humanity’s last hope falls into the hands of an elite group of psionic soldiers, who battle an invincible threat known as, Others. Unravel the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in, SCARLET NEXUS. Learn more:
Scarlet Nexus
Second Extinction
Yakuza: Like a Dragon | Cinematic TrailerYakuza: Like a Dragon launches Day 1 on Xbox Series X! Become Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking yakuza grunt left on the brink of death by the man he trusted most. Take up your legendary bat and get ready to crack some underworld skulls in dynamic RPG combat set against the backdrop of modern-day Japan. Learn more:
