İzleyerek Öğrenen Robot Şaşırtıyor

Robotlara bir şeyler öğretmek bugüne kadar doğrudan kodlama yapmayı, deneme yanılma testlerini veya makineyi elle tutmayı gerektiriyordu. Şimdi ise makineye bir şey öğretmek için her zamanki gibi davranmanız yeterli olabilir.
RA-Letters 2020: Planning with Uncertain Specifications (PUnS)Paper:
Authors: Ankit Shah, Shen Li, Julie Shah
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Reward engineering is crucial to high performance in reinforcement learning systems. Prior research into reward design has largely focused on Markovian functions representing the reward. While there has been research into expressing non-Markov rewards as linear temporal logic (LTL) formulas, this has focused on task specifications directly defined by the user. However, in many real-world applications, task specifications are ambiguous, and can only be expressed as a belief over LTL formulas. In this paper, we introduce planning with uncertain specifications (PUnS), a novel formulation that addresses the challenge posed by non-Markovian specifications expressed as beliefs over LTL formulas. We present four criteria that capture the semantics of satisfying a belief over specifications for different applications, and analyze the qualitative implications of these criteria within a synthetic domain. We demonstrate the existence of an equivalent Markov decision process (MDP) for any instance of PUnS. Finally, we demonstrate our approach on the real-world task of setting a dinner table automatically with a robot that inferred task specifications from human demonstrations.
MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) araştırmacılarının geliştirdiği Belirsiz Spesifikasyonlarla Planlama (PUnS) adlı sistem, botların yemek masasını hazırlamak gibi karmaşık görevleri öğrenmesini sağlıyor.
Robotlarda Doğrusal Zamansal Mantık
PUnS, doğru davranışları ödüllendirme yöntemi yerine, belirli tanımlamalar için robotun "inançlara" sahip olmasını sağlıyor. Robot, şimdi ve gelecekte yapması gereken şeylere bir neden kazandırmak için bir dil (doğrusal zamansal mantık) kullanıyor.
Kriterler, en yüksek olasılık, en fazla formül veya hatta en az başarısız olma olasılığı bulunan formülleri tamamlayabiliyor.
İzleyerek Öğrenen Robotlar Geliştirilecek
Geliştiriciler, sadece izleyerek öğrenmekle yetinmeyen, geri bildirim de sağlayabilen bir sistem geliştirmek istiyorlar. Bu çok zaman alabilir ancak sadece sizi izleyerek yeni görevler üstlenen ev robotlarının yolunu açabilir.
