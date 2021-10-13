Microsoft, Windows 11 İçin Neden TPM 2.0 İnadından Vazgeçmiyor?

Microsoft bazı PC'lere Windows 11'in yüklenmesine engel olan TPM 2.0 şartının neden çok gerekli olduğunu gösterdi!

Windows 11'in TPM 2.0 inadı neden?

Okuyucu Yorumları

İlk yorum yapan siz olun
Sen de yorum yaz

Dizüstü bilgisayarınız ne kadar güvenli?

CHIP'i Takip edin
E-Posta listemize katılın
CHIP Dergi Mobil Cihazınızda
Apple Store
Google Play

Güncel
A101 7 Ekim aktüel ürünler kataloğu: TV, cep telefonu ve akıllı saat sürprizi
A101 30 Eylül aktüel ürünler kataloğu: TV, cep telefonu ve pek çok teknolojik ürün var
A101 23 Eylül aktüel ürünler kataloğu: TV, cep telefonu ve pek çok teknolojik ürün var
A101 16 Eylül aktüel ürünler kataloğu: TV, cep telefonu ve pek çok teknolojik ürün var

Günün En çok Okunanları
20 Yaş Dişlerimiz Neden Bu Kadar Geç Çıkıyor?
Popüler Oyun Fall Guys'a Squid Game Benzeri Bir Bölüm mü Geliyor?
100.000 Bot Sistemi Yöneten Hacker ve Kurduğu Bot Ağı Yakayı Ele Verdi!
Sony'den BRAVIA XR TV'lere PlayStation 5 Etiketi!
Apple'dan Bir Tanıtım Etkinliği Daha: Apple Unleashed Tarihi Belli Oldu!

 

 