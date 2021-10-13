Microsoft, Windows 11 İçin Neden TPM 2.0 İnadından Vazgeçmiyor?

Windows 11'in güvenliği, şu anda Microsoft için en önemli nokta gibi görünüyor. Zira, yeni işletim sistemi, Windows 10'dan çok daha güvenli bir savunma mekanizması ile geliyor. Ancak artırılan güvenlik önlemleri işletim sisteminin gereksinimlerinin de artmasına ve bu nedenle bazı sistemlere yüklenememesine neden oluyor. Bu gereksinimlerden en çok konuşulanı ise, hiç kuşkusuz TPM 2.0.
Microsoft, yayınladığı videoda Windows 11'in güvenlik önlemlerini tek tek açıkladı. Bunların arasında TPM (Trusted Platform Module), Secure Boot ve VBS (Virtualization-Based Security – Sanallaştırma Tabanlı Güvenlik) bulunuyor ve bunlar hacker'ları sistemden uzak tutmak için kullanılıyor. Bu özellikler aslında Windows 10'da da vardı ancak zorunlu tutulmuyor ve hayata "çok daha gevşek" bir şekilde geçirilmelerine izin veriliyordu.
Microsoft'un güvenlik uzmanı Dave Weston'un sunumuyla açılan videoda alınan güvenlik tedbirleri ve bu tedbirler olmasa kullanıcıların başına gelebilecek felaketler özetleniyor. Videoyu hemen aşağıdan izleyebilirsiniz:
Windows 11 Security — Our Hacker-in-Chief Runs Attacks and Shows SolutionsStay ahead of external and internal threats — and balance performance, reliability, and security with Windows 11. Dave Weston, Windows security expert, joins Jeremy Chapman to share the rationale behind hardware requirements and how they provide significantly more protection against today's most sophisticated malware and attacks.
Cyber attacks are at an all time high. Many of the optional or high-end security controls from Windows 10 are now on by default and required on new machines with Windows 11. The Zero Trust security model is baked into Windows 11, from the silicon on the board itself, to the actual boot process, your login as a user, and the apps you use in your Windows session every day.
See the sites that hackers use, and find out if your organization is exposed.
Protect Windows from remote and in-person attacks with Virtualization-based Security.
UEFI, Secure Boot and Trusted Boot stop rootkits or bootkits .
Secure encryption keys, user credentials, and sensitive data behind a hardware barrier. Windows 11 requires TPM 2.0 on new installs by default.
