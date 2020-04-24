Samsung'un Yeni 108MP Kamerası Neler Sunuyor?

Samsung, bir süre önce tanıttığı 108MP kamera sensörünün öne çıkan özelliklerini tanıtan bir video yayınladı.
ISOCELL Bright HM1 kamera sensörü, yalnızca 1/1,33 inç boyutlarında ve 108MP çözünürlük sunuyor. Samsung'a göre sensör, DSLR kameralara yakın, inanılmaz detaylara sahip resimler yakalayabiliyor. Firma, görüntülerdeki karlanmayı, ışık yansımasını ve optik kaybı azaltmak için pikselleri birbirinden fiziksel engellerle izole eden ISOCELL Plus teknolojisini kullanıyor.
Nonacell piksel gruplama işlevi ise dokuz komşu piksel bir pikselde birleştiriyor ve böylece daha yüksek bir ışık duyarlılığına ulaşmayı sağlıyor. Bu sayede düşük ışıkta parlak, karlanmanın az olduğu, yüksek çözünürlüklü kareler yakalanabiliyor.
ISOCELL Bright HM1'in diğer özellikleri arasında akıllı ISO teknolojisi, gerçek zamanlı HDR, jiroskop tabanlı EIS, Süper PD otomatik odaklama ve 8K 24fps'ye kadar video kaydetme var.
Bu arada Samsung, 2020'nin sonlarına doğru 150MP'lik bir kamera sensörünü piyasaya sürmeyi planlıyor. Firmanın planları arasında insan gözünün sınırlarını aştığı söylenen 600MP'lik bir imaj sensörü geliştirmek de var.
