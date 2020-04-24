Samsung'un Yeni 108MP Kamerası Neler Sunuyor?

Samsung, 108MP'lik kamera sensörünün ayrıntılarını yeni yayınladığı bir videoda gösterdi.

Samsung, 108MP Kamerasını Yakından Gösterdi

Samsung, bir süre önce tanıttığı 108MP kamera sensörünün öne çıkan özelliklerini tanıtan bir video yayınladı.

ISOCELL Bright HM1 kamera sensörü, yalnızca 1/1,33 inç boyutlarında ve 108MP çözünürlük sunuyor. Samsung'a göre sensör, DSLR kameralara yakın, inanılmaz detaylara sahip resimler yakalayabiliyor. Firma, görüntülerdeki karlanmayı, ışık yansımasını ve optik kaybı azaltmak için pikselleri birbirinden fiziksel engellerle izole eden ISOCELL Plus teknolojisini kullanıyor.

ISOCELL Bright HM1: Fine details with 108Mp image sensor | SamsungISOCELL Bright HM1: Fine details with 108Mp image sensor | Samsung
Enjoy the next level of mobile photography. The ISOCELL Bright HM1 is the mobile image sensor that features 108 million pixels for fine details. With the advanced Nonacell technology that virtually transform pixel structure, the ISOCELL Bright HM1 delivers ultra-high resolution photo in daylight and bright photo with less noise in low light. ISOCELL Plus technology boosts pixel performance by isolating each pixel and Smart-ISO technology selects optimal native-ISO to optimize sensitivity by lighting conditions. Learn more: #SamsungISOCELL #ImageSensor #InnovationForDelight #ImageSensorInnovation

Nonacell piksel gruplama işlevi ise dokuz komşu piksel bir pikselde birleştiriyor ve böylece daha yüksek bir ışık duyarlılığına ulaşmayı sağlıyor. Bu sayede düşük ışıkta parlak, karlanmanın az olduğu, yüksek çözünürlüklü kareler yakalanabiliyor.

ISOCELL Bright HM1: Fine details with 108Mp image sensor | SamsungISOCELL Bright HM1: Fine details with 108Mp image sensor | Samsung
Enjoy the next level of mobile photography. The ISOCELL Bright HM1 is the mobile image sensor that features 108 million pixels for fine details. With the advanced Nonacell technology that virtually transform pixel structure, the ISOCELL Bright HM1 delivers ultra-high resolution photo in daylight and bright photo with less noise in low light. ISOCELL Plus technology boosts pixel performance by isolating each pixel and Smart-ISO technology selects optimal native-ISO to optimize sensitivity by lighting conditions. Learn more: #SamsungISOCELL #ImageSensor #InnovationForDelight #ImageSensorInnovation

ISOCELL Bright HM1'in diğer özellikleri arasında akıllı ISO teknolojisi, gerçek zamanlı HDR, jiroskop tabanlı EIS, Süper PD otomatik odaklama ve 8K 24fps'ye kadar video kaydetme var.

Bu arada Samsung, 2020'nin sonlarına doğru 150MP'lik bir kamera sensörünü piyasaya sürmeyi planlıyor. Firmanın planları arasında insan gözünün sınırlarını aştığı söylenen 600MP'lik bir imaj sensörü geliştirmek de var.

Whatsapp'ta Paylaş

Okuyucu Yorumları

İlk yorum yapan siz olun
Sen de yorum yaz

 

CHIP'i Takip edin
E-Posta listemize katılın
CHIP Dergi Mobil Cihazınızda
Apple Store
Google Play

Güncel
1 Mayıs BİM aktüel ürünler kataloğunda Meızu cep telefonu ve Dijitsu TV fırsatı
1 GB internet kampanyası kimlere verilecek? Ramazan ayı 1 GB internet kampanyası detayları
1 milyon yazılımcı başvurusu nasıl yapılır? 1 milyon yazılımcı projesi başvuru ekranı
Google 23 Nisan'a özel yeni Doodle yaptı! 23 Nisan'ın anlam ve önemi nedir?
Günün En çok Okunanları
Koronavirüs ile Gelene Soru: Neden Yüzümüze Bu Kadar Fazla Dokunuyoruz?
Call of Duty: Warzone Hilecilerine "Hile Serbest" Cezası Geliyor
Netflix'ten Yeni Bomba: Üç Yıldız, Bu Filmde Bir Araya Geliyor
Samsung'un Yeni 108MP Kamerası Neler Sunuyor?
Ramazan döneminde ne değişecek?

 

 