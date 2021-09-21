Boston Dynamic'in Robotu Spot, Güvenli Müfettişi Olarak İşe Girdi!

Boston Dynamics' Spot adlı robotunu YouTube videolarından ve haberlerden tanıyor olmalısınız. Bu robot şimdi kendine yeni bir iş buldu. Bu sefer itilip kakılmıyor veya savaş alanına sürülmüyor. Hyundai, robotu Güney Kore'deki bir Kia üretim tesisinde test etmeye başladı. Spot, tesisin işçiler için güvenli olup olmadığını kontrol altında tutmak için çalışıyor. Pilot uygulama, Hyundai'nin geçtiğimiz Haziran ayında Boston Dynamics'in çoğunluk hissesini satın almasından bu yana iki şirket arasındaki ilk kamu işbirliğini temsil ediyor.
Aşağıdaki videoda fabrikada çalışırken izleyebileceğiniz Spot'un, daha önce YouTube videolarında görmeye alıştığımız şeklinden daha farklı olduğunu göreceksiniz. Bunun nedeni robotun üzerine iş sırasında kullanacağı termal kamera, LiDAR ve ileri düzey yapay zekâ işlemleri yapabilmek için ek bilgi işlem birimlerinin eklenmiş olması. "Yapay zekâ servis ünitesi" olarak adlandırılan bu eklenti ile Spot insanları tespit edebiliyor, sıcaklıkları ölçebiliyor ve yangın riskini ölçümleyebiliyor. Fabrika personeli robotu uzaktan izliyor ve isterlerse bir alanı daha detaylı analiz etmek için kontrolü devralabiliyorlar.
Hyundai Motor Group x Boston Dynamics 'Factory Safety Service Robot'Hyundai Motor Group has introduced its first project with Boston Dynamics. Meet the new 'Factory Safety Service Robot', based on Boston Dynamics' quadruped, Spot®, and to support industrial site safety.
