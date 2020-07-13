Far Cry 6, Watch Dogs Legion ve Fazlası Ortaya Çıktı

Ubisoft, dün gerçekleştirdiği sanal basın etkinliğinde zaten bildiğimiz Watch Dogs Legion, Assassin's Creed Valhalla'yı ve geçtiğimiz günlerde sızan Far Cry 6'yı gösterdi. Tom Clancy's Elite Squad'ın sır perdesi ise henüz aralanmadı.
Etkinlikte çok fazla tanıtım yapılmadı, ancak yaşananların bir özetini aşağıda bulabilirsiniz.
Watch Dogs Legion
Watch Dogs Legion - Cinematic Trailer | Ubisoft ForwardGet a closer look at all the major players in Watch Dogs: Legion, and how you'll fight back against Albion as the Resistance.
#ign #ubiforward
Yeni oyunda ne yapacağınız, yönettiğiniz karaktere göre değişiyor. Örneğin bir inşaat işçisi, güçlü drone'u yardımıyla kaleyi aşabilirken Londra polisinin bir üyesi, korumaların arasından geçebiliyor. 29 Ekim'de yayınlanacak oyunu heyecanla bekliyoruz.
Tom Clancy's Elite Squad
Tom Clancy's Elite Squad: Ubisoft Forward Trailer | UbiFWD July 2020 | Ubisoft NAPre-register now on the App Store and Google Play to secure your exclusive reward: Montagne's Tier 2 Weapon!"
Watch to find out more about Tom Clancy's Elite Squad, a new mobile game!
Sign up now on the official website: to unlock an exclusive
#EliteSquad #UbiForward
Please SUBSCRIBE:
Visit our official channels for exclusive intel on Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad:
Facebook:
Twitter:
Instagram:
YouTube:
ABOUT TOM CLANCY’S ELITE SQUAD:
Tom Clancy's Elite Squad is a fast military role-playing game where players will assemble and upgrade the most iconic Tom Clancy’s heroes and villains, to lead them in stunning realtime 5vs5 shooting battles.
KEY FEATURES:
ALL YOUR FAVORITE TOM CLANCY’S CHARACTERS AT YOUR FINGERTIPS
For the first time in the franchise, you will be able to assemble heroes and villains from Rainbow Six®, Ghost Recon®, The Division®, Splinter Cell®.
LEAD REAL-TIME 5V5 BATTLES
Lead your squad in dynamic 5vs5 shooting battles on iconic maps from the Clancy-verse. Trigger strategic orders with perfect timing to defeat your opponent's squad.
BUILD THE DEADLIEST SQUAD AROUND
Train, equip & upgrade your soldiers with hundreds of different weapons and gear items to unleash their full potential on the battlefield.
SOCIAL AND COMPETITIVE FRAMEWORK
Challenge other players in the PvP Arena to reach the top of the leaderboard. Rally friends and other players to join forces in epic Guild Wars.
A NEW PVE MODE
Experience thrilling action in Campaign mode, with a unique storyline, where you will have to face a new threat to save the world.
ABOUT UBISOFT:
Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable gaming experiences. Our rich portfolio of world-renowned brands includes: Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch Dogs, Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six and The Division. We are dedicated to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. To learn more, please visit
© 2020 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.
Tom Clancy's Elite Squad: Ubisoft Forward Trailer | UbiFWD July 2020 | Ubisoft NA
Tom Clancy's Elite Squad, Overwatch'a özenen oyuncuların sonuncusu. Ubisoft'un yeni battle royale türü oyunu Hyper Scape'in ilgi gördüğünü düşünürsek, bu fazlasıyla dolu alanda da dikkat çekebilir.
Hyper Scape
Hyper Scape: Official Cinematic Trailer | UbiFWD July 2020 | Ubisoft NAThe Hyper Scape is waiting. Join the Open Beta and prove you have what it takes to become a champion of Crown Rush. Download and play for free on Uplay PC today:
#HyperScape #Ubisoft
SUBSCRIBE to Ubisoft:
Hyper Scape is an urban futuristic free-to-play Battle Royale where 100 Contenders engage in FPS close-quarters and fast-paced matches to become the next global superstar.
URBAN BATTLE ROYALE
Fight your way through the 7 unique districts of Neo Arcadia, a virtual city featuring imposing landmarks that bring verticality to the next level. From sky-scraping towers to open plazas, from streets to rooftops, Neo Arcadia will push you to constantly adapt to your surroundings and find new ways to hone your skills.
CLOSE-QUARTERS CITY COMBAT
Hyper Scape is a brand new First-Person multiplayer game that lets you define your playstyle to dominate the battleground. Dive into tense and vertical matches, where you (double) jump from streets to rooftops using unique weapons and unleashing powerful Hacks that bend the rules to your advantage.
A FRESH TAKE ON BATTLE ROYALE
Learn to avoid the Blight that progressively dissolves Neo Arcadia’s districts in varied patterns throughout each match. Maximize the Effects Cards played by the AI Game Master during the match, changing the game on the fly for all contenders. If you are skilled enough to make it to the final remaining players, you will enter the Showdown where you can choose your path to victory: will you eliminate all opposition or choose a more tactical approach and go for the Crown? Intense, surprising and spectacular, Hyper Scape brings Battle Royale to new heights.
A FOREVER EVOLVING GAME
Map changes, new customization options, thrilling gameplay opportunities… Be ready for an ever-evolving experience following your favorite 2054 Contenders in their quest to unveil the mysteries and secrets of the Hyper Scape.
Follow HyperScape:
Website:
Twitch:
Twitter:
Instagram:
Facebook:
About Ubisoft: Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable gaming experiences. Our rich portfolio of world-renowned brands includes: Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch Dogs, Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six and The Division. We are dedicated to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. To learn more, please visit
© 2020 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.
Hyper Scape: Official Cinematic Trailer | UbiFWD July 2020 | Ubisoft NA
Hakkında genellikle olumlu şeyler duyduğumuz Hyper Scape'in artık bir açık beta tarihi var: Bugün. Şu an itibariyle Hyper Scape'i oynamaya başlayabilirsiniz.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Gameplay Overview Trailer | UbiFWD July 2020 | Ubisoft NAIn Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla, you are Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory. Explore a dynamic and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in your quest to earn your place among the gods in Valhalla.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be available November 17, 2020 on Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC and Stadia. Pre-order now at Also coming to Xbox Series X and PlayStation®5.
Experience the Audio Description trailer:
#AssassinsCreed #Ubisoft
SUBSCRIBE to Ubisoft:
Key Features
LEAD EPIC RAIDS –Launch massive assaults against Saxon troops and fortresses throughout England. Lead your clan in surprise attacks from your longship and pillage enemy territories to bring riches and resources back to your people.
MERCENARY VIKINGS–Create and customize a unique Viking raider within your clan and share it online with friends to use during their own raids
WRITE YOUR VIKING SAGA–Advanced RPG mechanics allow you to shape the growth of your character and influence the world around you. With every choice you make, from political alliances and combat strategy to dialogue and gear progression, you will carve your own path to glory.
VISCERAL COMBAT SYSTEM –Dual-wield powerful weapons such as axes, swords, and even shields to relive the ruthless fighting style of the Viking warriors. Brutally decapitate your foes, vanquish them from afar, or stealthily assassinate targets with your hidden blade. Challenge yourself with the most varied collection of deadly enemies ever found in an Assassin’s Creed game.
A DARK AGE OPEN WORLD–Sail from the harsh and mysterious shores of Norway to the beautiful but forbidding kingdoms of England and beyond. Immerse yourself in the Viking way of life through fishing, hunting, drinking games, and more.
GROW YOUR SETTLEMENT–Construct and upgrade buildings that allow for deep customization, including a barracks, blacksmith, tattoo parlor, and more. Recruit new members to your clan and personalize your Viking experience.
Follow Assassin’s Creed:
WEBSITE:
FACEBOOK:
TWITTER:
INSTAGRAM:
00:00 Intro
00:14 Story Introduction
00:24 Eivor
00:41 Raid
01:09 First Look at Visceral Combat
01:38 Settlement Introduction
01:55 Enemies
02:30 Visceral combat
03:26 Stealth
03:57 Exploration
04:10 Legendary Animal
04:34 Assault
05:10 Mythology
05:26 Assassin’s Kill
05:42 Watch More
** **
About Ubisoft:
Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable gaming experiences. Our rich portfolio of world-renowned brands includes: Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch Dogs, Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six and The Division. We are dedicated to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. To learn more, please visit
© 2020 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Gameplay Overview Trailer | UbiFWD July 2020 | Ubisoft NA
Paylaşılan 6 dakikalık videoda Valhalla'nın baskın mekaniğini, çift vuruşu, geri dönen "sosyal gizliliği", avcılığı ve fazlasını görebiliyoruz.
Far Cry 6
Far Cry 6: World Premiere Trailer | UbiFWD July 2020 | Ubisoft NAWatch the world premiere of Far Cry 6, featuring Giancarlo Esposito and set in the war-torn world of Yara.
#FarCry6 #Ubisoft
SUBSCRIBE to Ubisoft:
Visit our official channels for more Far Cry:
Discover all our Far Cry products and exclusive items on the Ubisoft Store:
ABOUT FAR CRY 6: In Far Cry® 6, players are immersed in the adrenaline-filled, chaotic world of a modern-day guerrilla revolution. Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Become a guerrilla fighter and burn their regime to the ground. Key Features
IGNITE THE FIGHT FOR FREEDOM
Dive into a blockbuster experience as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran defending their country from a tyrant’s rule. Join the revolution to push back against the oppressive regime of dictator Anton Castillo and his teenage son Diego, brought to life by Hollywood stars Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad) and Anthony Gonzalez (Coco).
YARA TORN APART
For the first time in Far Cry, experience a sprawling capital city: Esperanza, the most expansive Far Cry playground to date. Take down Anton in the seat of his power by staying hidden or engaging Anton’s army in an all-out firefight in the streets. From taking the reins of a horse to commandeering a tank, choose your favorite ride to fight against the regime or to just travel Yara in style.
BECOME A GUERRILLA Jump into the action and chaos of guerrilla combat at the heart of a revolution. Employ an arsenal of unique and surprising new weapons, vehicles, and animal companions in a fight against an unyielding military regime. No guerrilla should go it alone, so pair up with an all-new animal companion like Chorizo, the adorable wiener dog who’s as cute as he is lethal.
About Ubisoft:
Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable gaming experiences. Our rich portfolio of world-renowned brands includes: Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch Dogs, Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six and The Division. We are dedicated to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. To learn more, please visit
© 2020 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.
Far Cry 6: World Premiere Trailer | UbiFWD July 2020 | Ubisoft NA
Watch Dogs gibi Far Cry 6'nın da şu anki siyasi duruma eğildiği gözleniyor. Bununla birlikte Far Cry 5'in de yayınlanana kadar böyle göründüğünü ve çıktığında son derece korkak olduğunu hatırlatalım. Neler olacağını 18 Şubat 2021'de göreceğiz.
Okuyucu Yorumlarıİlk yorum yapan siz olun Giriş Yapın