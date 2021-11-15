Lightning Yerine USB-C Girişi Bulunan iPhone X'e Servet Ödediler!

Yıllardır iPhone sahipleri, Apple'ın cihazlarının altında yerleşik olan Lightning bağlantı noktasının yerini USB-C bağlantı portunun almasını umdular. Ancak şu ana kadar gerçekleşmedi. Bunu fırsat bilen bir robotik öğrencisi ise, kolları sıvayarak iPhone X'in Lightning portunu bir USB-C ile değiştirdi ve böylelikle dünyanın ilk USB-C'li iPhone'una imza attı.
İsviçreli robotik öğrencisi Ken Pilloner, geçtiğimiz perşembe günü ise geliştirdiği USB-C'li iPhone X'i eBay'de açık artırmaya çıkardı. Telefona yoğun ilgi gösterilirken, teklif edilen rakam kısa sürede 10 bin dolarları buldu ve sonunda da tam 86 bin 1 dolar fiyatla satıldı.
Ken Pilloner, bu ayın başlarında USB-C'li bir iPhone X'i nasıl yapılabileceğiyle ilgili bir video da paylaşmış. Videoyu hemen aşağıda izleyebilirsiniz.
World's First USB-C iPhone #shortsDo you know about an interesting RESEARCH PROJECT? I'm looking for a Master's thesis project, starting March 2022, academia or industry!
-------
This is it. I've finally built the World's First iPhone with a USB Type-C port. It supports charging and data transfers. The first part was about getting the electronics to work. Then the next step was to reverse-engineer the Apple C94 connector and make my own PCB with a female USB C port. Then the schematics for the project were set and tested and the final was to make it fit inside the iPhone! I'm very happy to show you this mod in the form of a Youtube Short. The full length video is coming out soon, I've started the editing.
Blog post for some background:
The Strange Parts channel is a good channel you need to check out. Scotty Allen speculates about if the Type C iPhone is feasible. I made that hack happen. #StrangeParts?
