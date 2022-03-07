Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Parçalarına Ayrıldı, Bakın İçinden Neler Çıktı...

Samsung'un yeni amiral gemisi Galaxy S22 Ultra da kaderinden kaçamadı ve iFixit ekibinin elinde parçalarına ayrıldı.

  • Ercan Uğurlu
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Parçalarına Ayrıldı

Okuyucu Yorumları

İlk yorum yapan siz olun
Sen de yorum yaz

CHIP'i Takip edin
E-Posta listemize katılın
CHIP Dergi Mobil Cihazınızda
Apple Store
Google Play

Güncel
Saint Benoît Lisesi 8. Uluslararası Dijital Bahar Konferansı
Adı: Aylin ilk kez sahneye uyarlanıyor
A101'de 20 Ocak'ta teknolojik ürünler olacak! İşte kampanya broşürü
A101 7 Ekim aktüel ürünler kataloğu: TV, cep telefonu ve akıllı saat sürprizi

Günün En çok Okunanları
Tesla CEO'su Elon Musk'tan Şaşırtan Petrol Ve Gaz Çıkışı
Kayıp Kıta "Balkanadolu" Eski Memelilerin Savaş Alanı Olmuş Olabilir
ASUS, ZenBeam E2 Modelini Duyurdu
Beklenen Oldu; Netflix Rusya'daki Tüm Faaliyetlerini Durdurma Kararı Aldı!!
Rus İnternet Devi Yandex, ABD'deki Bazı Projelerini Durdurduğunu Açıkladı!

 

 