Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Parçalarına Ayrıldı, Bakın İçinden Neler Çıktı...

Samsung'un en yeni amiral gemisi akıllı telefon serisinin piyasaya sürülmesi beraberinde yeni konu başlıklarını da getirdi. Bunlardan biri telefonlar için Samsung'un iddia ettiği ekstra korumalı yapısı olurken, bir diğeri de kuşkusuz telefonun tamir edilebilir noktasında ne kadar başarı gösterdiği. Bugüne kadar ortaya çıkan testlere göre Samsung'un Galaxy S22 serisi Güney Koreli şirketin bahsettiği kadar da sağlam değil. Galaxy S22 ve diğer modellerin düşme testlerinde kolayca kırılabildiği görülürken, tamir edilebilirlik konusuyla ilgili sonuç da iFixit ekibinden geldi.
iFixit'in açıklamasına göre Galaxy S22 Ultra'ın tamiri pek kolay değil. Hatta bunu bir "kabus" olarak niterlendiren iFixit ekibi, kasanın ayrılmasını bir hayli zor bulmuş. Vidalardan ziyade sert bir yapıştırıcı ile kaplanmış olan iç yüzey, telefonun açılmasını bir hayli zorlaştırıyor.
Galaxy S22/S22 Ultra Dual Teardown: Note what we expectThe Galaxy line has finally passed the baton—er S pen—letting the Ultra series take over for the popular Note. Will the S22 Ultra and its little friend, the S22, have any other changes on the inside? Let’s tear it down and find out!
00:00 Introduction
00:17 X-Rays of the S22 and S22 Ultra Thanks to Creative Electron
00:31 Opening the Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra
1:02 Removing the S22 and S22 Ultra’s Wireless Charging Coil and Shields
1:13 S22 Ultra Motherboard Removal
1:18 A Look at the S22 and S22 Ultra’s Camera Systems
1:36 How the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s Periscope Camera Works
2:07 Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra Motherboards and Chip ID
2:33 Galaxy S22 Ultra Daughterboard Removal
2:42 Removing the S22 Ultra’s Battery
2:58 Removing the S22 Ultra’s Earpiece Speaker
3:04 The New Vibration Motor Inside the S22 Ultra
3:26 Removing the S22 Ultra’s S Pen
3:36 Removing the S22 Ultra’s Display
3:52 A look at the S22 Ultra’s New Vapor Chamber Cooling
4:34 Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra’s Repairability Score
Sonuç olarak Galaxy S22 Ultra'ya 10 üzerinden 3 puan veren iFixit, geçtiğimiz yıl Galaxy S21'e ise 10 üzerinden 4 puan vermişti. Anlaşılan Samsung'un bu konu üzerinde hala çalışması gerekiyor. Galaxy S22 Ultra'nın parçalarına ayrıldığı videoyu hemen yukarıda izleyebilirsiniz.
