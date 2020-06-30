YouTube'un "24 Saat Rekoru" Blackpink Tarafından Kırıldı

Güney Koreli pop grubu BTS'nin "24 saatte en fazla izlenme" rekoru, yaklaşık bir sene sonrasında Blackpink tarafından kırıldı. 24 saatte 82,4 milyon izlemeye ulaşan "How You Like That" videosu, BTS'nin 74,6 milyon izlenmeye sahip "Boy With Luv" şarkısını geçti.
BTS'den önceki rekoru "Kill This Love" ile yine Blackpink elinde tutuyordu ancak bu videonun gösterim sayısının bir bölümü, reklamlardan geliyordu. YouTube'un eylül ayında reklamları gösterim olarak saymasını durdurmasıyla grubun başarısı, artık gerçek izleyicileri daha çok yansıtıyor.
K-pop hayranları internette çok aktif olduklarından, küresel salgın sırasında müzik videolarının daha fazla izlenmesi çok da şaşırtıcı değil. Ancak "Boy With Luv"ın rekorunun kırılmasının bir seneden uzun sürmesi, videoların bir anda ilk sıraya oturmasının artık çok daha zor olduğunu gösteriyor.
BLACKPINK - 'How You Like That' M/VBLACKPINK - 'How You Like That'
?? ?? ????
??? ?? ? ????
? ??? ????
? ?? ? ?? ????
?? ??? ??? light up the sky
? ? ?? ?? I’ll kiss you goodbye
?? ???? ?????
?? ?? ?? ? ?
Ha how you like that?
You gon’ like that that that that that
How you like that?
How you like that that that that that
Now look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
How you like that
Now look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
How you like that
Your girl need it all and that’s a hundred
? ? ?? ? ? ?? ??
Karma come and get some
???? ?? ? ???
What’s up, I’m right back
???? cock back
Plain Jane get hijacked
Don’t like me? Then tell me how you like that
? ??? ??? shine like the stars
? ??? ?? I’ll kiss you goodbye
?? ???? ?????
?? ?? ?? ? ?
Ha how you like that?
You gon’ like that that that that that
How you like that?
How you like that that that that that
Now look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
How you like that
Now look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
How you like that
?? ?? ?? ???? ?
??? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?
???? ? ? ??? ??
Look up in the sky it’s a bird it’s a plane
Bring out your boss bish
BLACKPINK!
How you like that
You gon’ like that
How you like that
More about BLACKPINK @
#BLACKPINK #???? #HowYouLikeThat #PreReleaseSingle #MV #20200626_6pm #OutNow #YG
