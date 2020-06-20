Huawei P40 Pro parçalarına ayrıldı! İşte Huawei P40 Pro'nun içindekiler

Huawei P40 Pro geçtiğimiz aylarda tanıtılmıştı ve izleyenlerden tam not almıştı. Huawei'nin amiral gemisi cihazlarından olan P40 Pro, JerryRigEverything Youtube kanalı tarafından parçalara ayrıldı. Huawei P40 Pro'nun içinden bakın neler çıktı!

Çinli teknoloji devi Huawei, geçtiğimiz aylarda yeni amiral gemisi P40 serisini tanıttı. Huawei P40 Pro, güçlü kamera yetenekleriyle dikkat çekiyor. P40 Pro , ünlü bir YouTuber JerryRigEverything tarafından bir falçata yardımı ile parçalarına ayrıldı.

P40 Pro modelinde, ahize sesi cihazın içine entegre olarak geliyor. Parçalama işlemini yapan JerryRigEverything, yaptığı işlemler sonucunda cihazın gözükmeyen ahize sesini de keşfetmiş oldu.

Videoda telefonun sökülme işleminin çok zor olmadığı gözlemleniyor. Cihazdaki kamera ve pil gibi yedek parçalarının yanı sıra yapılan ince işler herkesi şaşırttı.

P40 Pro, JerryRigEverything tarafından sağlamlık testine be bükülme testine de tabii tutulmuş ve başarılı şekilde geçmişti.

İşte Huawei P40 Pro parçalarına ayrıldığı video: 

Huawei is still making flagships for the rest of the world even though their phones are banned in the USA. Its time to open up the Huawei P40 Pro to see whats inside, and see where that earpiece is. The exterior of the phone has no earpiece grill... but its gotta be in there somewhere. The only way to find out... is by taking the P40 Pro apart. Check out the P40 Pro Durability test here: and last years P30 Pro durability test here: The two phones are very similar. *Follow me for updates!* Instagram: Facebook: Twitter: LARGE tool kit: Travel Tool Kit: Green Pry tool: Metal phone opening tool: The camera I used to film this video: The Lens I used for this video: Wide angle lens: And this Metabones adapter: This is the drone I use: TO SEND ME STUFF: See my P.0. Box on my 'About page': JerryRigEverything assumes no liability for property damage or injury incurred as a result of any of the information contained in this video. JerryRigEverything recommends safe practices when working with power tools, automotive lifts, lifting tools, jack stands, electrical equipment, blunt instruments, chemicals, lubricants, expensive electronics, or any other tools or equipment seen or implied in this video. Due to factors beyond the control of JerryRigEverything, no information contained in this video shall create any express or implied warranty or guarantee of any particular result. Any injury, damage or loss that may result from improper use of these tools, equipment, or the information contained in this video is the sole responsibility of the user and not JerryRigEverything. Only attempt your own repairs if you can accept personal responsibility for the results, whether they are good or bad.

