İnternete Sızan Yeni UFO Videosuna Pentagon'dan "Resmi Onay" Geldi

Pentagon, UFO'ları veya resmi olarak bilindiği şekliyle "tanımlanamayan uçan cisimleri" (unidentified aerial phenomena - UAP) gösteren bir dizi yeni sızdırılmış videonun Donanma personeli tarafından çekildiğini doğruladı. Ancak bu gizemli görüntülerin gerçekte ne olduğuna dair bir bilgi verilmedi.
Görüntüler geçtiğimiz günlerde MysteryWire.com sitesinde televizyon araştırmacısı gazeteci George Knapp ve ExtraordinaryBeliefs.com sitesinde belgesel film yapımcısı Jeremy Corbell tarafından yayınlanmıştı. İki isim de UFO dünyasında çok bilinen ve takip edilen figürler.
Bir gece görüş kamerası ile kaydedilmiş olan birinci video, Temmuz 2019'da San Diego açıklarında USS Russell savaş gemisinin üzerinde vızıldayan "piramit" şeklinde bir UAP'yi gösteriyor. USS Omaha tarafından küre benzeri bir şekle sahip bir UFO gibi görünen başka bir görüntü seti daha mevcut. Nesnenin gökyüzünde tespit edildiği ancak parçalanmadan suya indiği bildirildi. Corbell, ABD Donanması'nın nesneyi aramak için bir denizaltı gönderdiğini ancak herhangi bir şey bulunamadığını da belirtiyor.
ABD Donanması tarafından çekildiği onaylanan UFO görüntülerini hemen aşağıdan izleyebilirsiniz.
The US Navy filmed “PYRAMID” shaped UFOs & advanced transmedium vehicles; here is that footageEXCLUSIVE : Full story at • In 2019 the US Navy photographed and filmed “PYRAMID” shaped UFOs and "SPHERICAL" advanced transmedium vehicles; here is that footage. This is only part of the story and visual evidence pertaining to UFO / UAP incursions by Unknown Advanced Transmedium Vehicles (UATVs) - engaging our US Navy warships.
BACKGROUND
On May 1st 2020 a classified briefing was generated about the UFO / UAP presence, via the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI). Those familiar with the briefing articulated to me that the goal was to de-stigmatize the UAP problem and to promote more intelligence collection regarding UAP incursions and encounters with active military deployments. This UAP briefing was a build-on to a previous ONI briefing, generated October 18th 2019. Both were distributed across a wide range of intelligence network platforms.
I was able to obtain information regarding these and other UAP related briefings - as well as - unclassified slides and some of the most intriguing military captured UAP footage I have ever seen.
The context surrounding this content is important to understand - as its evidentiary value is best demonstrated though the lens of provenance. I want you to understand why this new evidence is worth your full attention - if it’s not inherently obvious to you. So please visit to read all the details that I can share at this time.
Weaponize Your Curiosity,
Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell
--
Follow my work at:
*Video from July 2019 / USS Russell / Warning area off of San Diego / Strike Group 9
Pentagon, görüntülerin ve fotoğrafların Donanma personeli tarafından çekildiğini doğruladı, ancak nesnelerin ne olabileceğine dair başka bir yorumda bulunmadı.
Okuyucu Yorumlarıİlk yorum yapan siz olun Giriş Yapın