Netflix'e Ocak 2021'de gelecek olan yapımlar belli oldu! İşte yeni projeler

Netflix hız kesmeden içerik üretmeye devam ediyor. İlk günden itibaren birçok güzel projelere imza atan, hem Dünya'da hem Türkiye'de kaliteli yapımlarıyla sevdirmeye de devam eden Netflix Türkiye, Ocak 2021'de gelecek olan yapımlarını duyurdu. Netflix kullanıcılarını 2021'de dopdolu bir program bekliyor.
2021 OCAK AYINDA YAYINLANACAK DİZİ VE FİLMLER
1 OCAK
Monarca dizisinin 2. sezonu yeni yılın ilk günü yayında olacak.
2 OCAK
Müstakbel eşini geri kazanmak için Nürburgring pistinde yeni bir rakibin karşısına çıkan Roy'un hikayesini anlatan Yarış 3 (Asphalt Burning) 2 Ocak'ta izleyici ile buluşacak.
Asphalt Burning | Official Trailer | Netflix
Asphalt Burning | Official Trailer | Netflix
When the brakes slam on his wedding, Roy accepts a challenge from a new foe to race for his runaway bride at the iconic Nürburgring track in Germany.
5 OCAK
Çocuklara yönelik bir içerik olan Gabby'nin Hayal Evi'nin (Gabb's Dollhouse) ilk sezonu 5 Ocak'ta yayında olacak. Nailed It! Mexico (Sezon 3) izleyici ile buluşacak.
6 OCAK
Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina belgeseli geliyor. Aynı zamanda doğaüstü ve ölüme yakın deneyimlerin hikayelerini inceleyen İngiliz belgesel dizisi Surviving Death'in 1. sezonu izleyici ile buluşacak.
7 OCAK
Vanessa Kirby'nin performansıyla Venedik Film Festivali'nde En İyi Kadın Oyuncu ödülünü kazanan Pieces of a Women filmiyse 7 Ocak'ta platformda izlenebilecek. Netflix, filmde yer alan ve kısa süre önce taciz iddialarıyla gündeme gelen Shia LaBeouf'ın ismini tanıtım sayfasından kaldırmıştı.
Pieces of a Woman | Official Trailer | Netflix
In Select Theaters December 30, 2020.
And on Netflix globally January 7, 2021.
VENICE FILM FESTIVAL 2020
Winner - Best Film - Arca CinemaGiovani Award
Winner - Best Actress - Vanessa Kirby
Nominee - Best Film - Golden Lion
TORONTO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL 2020
Nominee - Best Canadian Feature Film
Pieces of a Woman | Official Trailer | Netflix
8 OCAK
Bir Karate Kid spin-off'u olan Cobra Kai'ın üçüncü sezonu 8 Ocak'ta yayımlanacak.
Engin Günaydın, Haluk Bilginer, Binnur Kaya, Öner Erkan, İrem Sak gibi güçlü isimlerin kadrosunda yer aldığı Azizler filmiyse 8 Ocak'ta seyircilerinin karşısına çıkacak.
Azizler | Resmi Fragman | Netflix
Azizler | Resmi Fragman | Netflix
11 OCAK
Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (2021) – 1980'lerde Amerika Birleşik Devletleri'ni sallayan uyuşturucunun tarihine bakan belgesel yer alacak.
15 OCAK
Matt Groening'in yaratıcısı olduğu Disenchantment'ın üçüncü sezonu da 15 Ocak'ta platformda olacak. Bean, Elfo ve Luci'nin maceralarını konu alan animasyon dizi muzip kraliyet tasviriyle yeniden hayranlarıyla buluşacak.
Disenchantment | Part 3 Trailer | Netflix
Disenchantment | Part 3 Trailer | Netflix
Bean must step up her princess game amid royal plots, deepening mysteries, King Zøg's increasing instability and concerns about who will rule Dreamland.
22 OCAK
Fate: The Winx Sage (Sezon 1) – Netflix'in Nickelodeon animasyon serisinin gençlik uyarlaması Netflix'te olacak.
Fate: The Winx Saga | Teaser and Date Reveal | Netflix
Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.
Fate: The Winx Saga | Teaser and Date Reveal | Netflix
Where fear ends, a new journey begins... but at what cost? Join powerful fairy Bloom and her classmates as they uncover a series of otherworldly secrets.
Blown Away (Sezon 2)'de 22 Ocak'ta Netflix'te.
27 OCAK
50M2 Türk kara komedi dizisinin ilk sezonu izleyici ile buluşacak. Naomi Watts ve Andrew Lincoln'ün oynadığı Penguin Bloom, Avustralya filmi'de Netflix'te olacak.
29 OCAK
The Dig 29 Ocak'ta yayınlanacak. Simon Stone, 2. Dünya Savaşı'ndan kısa bir süre önce Sutton Hoo'nun kazısına dayanan bu dramayı yönetiyor. Oyuncular Ralph Fiennes ve Carey Mulligan.
THE DIG starring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes | Official Trailer | Netflix
THE DIG stars Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Lily James, Johnny Flynn, Ben Chaplin, and Ken Scott.
In Select Theaters January 15 and on Netflix January 29.
THE DIG starring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes | Official Trailer | Netflix
30 OCAK
Gerçek tarihi olaylara dayanan savaş draması filmi Fatima (2020) izleyici ile buluşacak.
Okuyucu Yorumlarıİlk yorum yapan siz olun Giriş Yapın