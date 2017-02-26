Using Presentation Screen Master is a great way to do the private works in one computer (your laptop, for example), while your audience views part of the screen on a different monitor (projector). You can present only selected area of the screen or an application on your computer, viewers will not be able to see any other content on your desktop. It also allows you to zoom in, annotate, and add a cursor effect on the presenting content.

Presentation Screen Master 2.0.1

Yayıncı GoldGingko Software

Sistem Gereksinimleri Windows XP/ Vista/ 7/ 8/ 10 (32 and 64-bit)

Fiyatı $29.95 ama bugün için tamamen ücretsiz

Dosya Boyutu 3.6 MB