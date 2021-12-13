Time'ın 1927'den Beri Her Yıl Seçtiği Yılın Kişisi, Bu Yıl Elon Musk Oldu!

2021 yılında Elon Musk hakkında çok fazla konuştuk; çok fazla haber okuduk. Ve şimdi Time dergisi, Elon Musk'ı 2021 yılının kişisi olarak seçtiğini açıkladı!

2021'in Yılın Kişisi: Elon Musk!

