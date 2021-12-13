Time'ın 1927'den Beri Her Yıl Seçtiği Yılın Kişisi, Bu Yıl Elon Musk Oldu!

Time dergisi, Tesla'nın kurucusu iş insanı Elon Musk'ı yılın kişisi olarak seçti. 50 yaşındaki Musk, büyük bir hırsla, uzay yarışı rakibi ve Amazon'un kurucusu Jeff Bezos'u geçerek bu yıl dünyanın en zengin insanı olmuştu.
Ekim ayında elektrikli otomobil şirketinin değerinin bir trilyon doların üzerine çıkması ve SpaceX'in yıl boyunca ABD uzay ajansı NASA ile birlikte çalışması, Musk'ı bu ödüle götüren ana etkenler olarak gösteriliyor.
Time'ın yazı işleri müdürü Edward Felsenthal kazananı açıklarken, "Yılın Kişisi bir etki göstergesidir ve çok az kişi Dünya'daki yaşam ve potansiyel olarak Dünya dışındaki yaşam üzerinde @elonmusk'tan daha fazla etkiye sahip olmuştur" şeklinde bir tweet attı.
Musk, son yıllarda Amerikan kültüründe her zaman var oldu. 66 milyon Twitter takipçisi topladı ve Mayıs ayında ünlü gece yarısı komedi programı Saturday Night Live'a konuk oldu. Mars'ı kolonileştirme konusundaki ilgisinden hırslı bir şekilde bahsediyor ve SpaceX'in planlanan Amerika'nın Ay'a dönüşünün bir parçası olarak gelecek yıl yörünge uçuşları planlıyor. Daha da ilginç olan ise, tek bir tweet ile piyasaları ve kripto para birimlerinin değerini alt üst edebilmesi...
Musk, Time ile yaptığı röportajda "Tesla ile niyetimiz her zaman otomobil endüstrisine bir örnek teşkil etmek ve onların da elektrikli arabalar üretmelerini ummaktı. Böylece sürdürülebilir enerjiye geçişi hızlandırabiliriz" dedi.
Time, Yılın Kişisi ödülünü ilk kez 1927'de verdi. Yayının Elon Musk için hazırladığı videoyu hemen aşağıda izleyebilirsiniz...
TIME Person of the Year 2021: Elon MuskPerson of the Year is a marker of influence, and few individuals have had more influence than Elon Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too. In 2021, Musk emerged not just as the world’s richest person but also as perhaps the richest example of a massive shift in our society.
This is the man who aspires to save our planet and get us a new one to inhabit: clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman, cad; a madcap hybrid of Thomas Edison, P.T. Barnum, Andrew Carnegie and Watchmen’s Doctor Manhattan, the brooding, blue-skinned man-god who invents electric cars and moves to Mars. His startup rocket company, SpaceX, has leapfrogged Boeing and others to own America’s spacefaring future. His car company, Tesla, controls two-thirds of the multibillion-dollar electric-vehicle market it pioneered and is valued at a cool $1 trillion. That has made Musk, with a net worth of more than $250 billion, the richest private citizen in history, at least on paper. He’s a player in robots and solar, cryptocurrency and climate, brain-computer implants to stave off the menace of artificial intelligence and underground tunnels to move people and freight at super speeds.
00:00 Introduction
00:27 Year in Review
2:35 TIME Athlete of the Year 2021: Simone Biles
8:12 TIME Person of the Year 2021: Elon Musk
13:45 TIME Heroes of the Year 2021: Vaccine Developers
19:52 TIME Lessons of the Year 2021
20:52 TIME Person of the Year 2021: Elon Musk
22:27 In Memoriam
25:54 TIME Person of the Year 2021: Elon Musk
28:15 TIME Entertainer of the Year 2021: Olivia Rodrigo
31:37 TIME Person of the Year 2021: Elon Musk
