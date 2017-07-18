Tüm Zamanların En Komik 6 Oyunu!

Oyun geliştirme ciddi bir iş ancak bu, oyun üreticilerinin ve oyuncuların her şeyi aşırı ciddiye aldığı anlamına gelmiyor. YouTube, oyunlarla ilgili sayısız eğlenceli videoyla dolu.
Kendi mizah gücüne sahip olan oyun geliştiricileri, esprilerini oyunlarına yansıtmaktan çekinmiyorlar. İşte sizi güldürmeyi başaracak 6 oyun.
Monkey Island Serisi
A Pirate I Was Meant To Be - Monkey Island 3This video is a must for any Monkey Island fan. If you're not a fan, watch it anyways. It has no spoilers and is funny regardless.
Haggis: We're a band of vicious pirates!
Edward: A sailin´ out to sea.
Bill: When you hear our gentle singing...
Haggis: You'll be sure to turn and flee!
Guybrush: Oh, this is just ridiculous.
Guybrush: Come on, men! We've got to recover that map!
Bill: That pirate will be done for, when he falls into our trap!
Bill: We're a club of tuneful rovers!
Haggis:We can sing in every clef!
Edward:We can even hit the high notes!
Haggis:It's just too bad we're tone deaf!
All: A pirate I was meant to be!
All: Trim the sails and roam the sea!
Guybrush: Let's go defeat that evil pirate!
Edward:We know he's sure to lose, ´cause we know just where to fire at!
Edward:We're thieving balladeers.
Haggis:A gang of cutthroat mugs.
Bill: To fight us off ye don't need guns!
Edward:Just really good ear plugs!
All: A pirate I was meant to be!
All: Trim the sails and roam the sea!
Guybrush: All right, crew, let's get to work!
Haggis: Our vocation is a thing we love, a thing we'd never shirk.
Haggis: We'll fight you in the harbor.
Bill: We'll battle you on land.
Edward: But when you meet singing pirates...
Guybrush: They'll be more than you can stand.
Bill: Ooooh! That was a good one!
Guybrush: No, it wasn't.
Guybrush: No time for song! We've got to move!
Bill: The battle will be long, but our courage we will prove!
Bill: We're a pack a´ scurvy sea dogs.
Haggis:Have we pity? Not a dram!
Edward:We all eat roasted garlic...
Haggis:...then sing from the diaphragm!
All: A pirate I was meant to be!
All: Trim the sails and roam the sea!
Guybrush: Less singing, more sailing.
Edward: When we defeat our wicked foe, his ship he will be bailing!
Bill: If ye try ta fight us...
Haggis:...you will get a nasty whackin´!
Edward:If ya disrespect our singing´...
Bill: ...we will feed ya to a kraken!
All: A pirate I was meant to be!
All: Trim the sails and roam the sea!
Guybrush: I´m getting so sick of you guys and your rhyming.
Haggis: We´re ready to set sail, through the cannons need a priming.
Edward: We're troublesome corsairs!
Bill: And we've come to steal your treasures!
Haggis: We would shoot you on the downbeat...
Edward:...but we have to rest five measures.
All: A pirate I was meant to be!
All: Trim the sails and roam the sea!
Guybrush: Stop! Stop! Stop!
Bill: The brass is what we'll polish and the deck is what we'll mop.
Guybrush: You say you're nasty pirates...
Guybrush: ...scheming, thieving, bad bushwhackers?
Guybrush: From what I've seen I tell you...
Guybrush: ...you're not pirates! You're just slackers!
All: A pirate I was meant to be!
All: Trim the sails and roam the sea!
Guybrush: We'll surely avoid scurvy if we all eat an orange.
Haggis: And...!
Haggis: ...um...
Bill: Well...
Edward:...err...
Bill: Door hinge?
Edward:No, no...
Bill: Guess the song's over, then.
Haggis:Guess so.
Edward:Okay, back to work.
Guybrush: Well gee. I feel a little guilty, now.
Serinin içerisinden seçim yapmaya çalışsak da tüm Monkey Island serisi fazlasıyla eğlenceli. Yine de hangisinden başlayacağınızı bilmiyorsanız, üçüncü oyun olan The Curse Of Monkey Island ile başlamanızı önerebiliriz.
Portal
Portal - 'Still Alive''Still Alive' from at the end of Portal during the credits.
'Still Alive' by Jonathan Coulton:
and sung by Ellen McLain (GLaDOS, TF2 Announcer, HL2 Overwatch Administrator)
Lyrics:
This was a triumph.
I'm making a note here: HUGE SUCCESS.
It's hard to overstate my satisfaction.
Aperture Science
We do what we must
because we can.
For the good of all of us.
Except the ones who are dead.
But there's no sense crying over every mistake.
You just keep on trying till you run out of cake.
And the Science gets done.
And you make a neat gun.
For the people who are still alive.
I'm not even angry.
I'm being so sincere right now.
Even though you broke my heart.
And killed me.
And tore me to pieces.
And threw every piece into a fire.
As they burned it hurt because I was so happy for you!
Now these points of data make a beautiful line.
And we're out of beta.
We're releasing on time.
So I'm GLaD. I got burned.
Think of all the things we learned
for the people who are still alive.
Go ahead and leave me.
I think I prefer to stay inside.
Maybe you'll find someone else to help you.
Maybe Black Mesa
THAT WAS A JOKE.
HAHA. FAT CHANCE.
Anyway, this cake is great.
It's so delicious and moist.
Look at me still talking
when there's Science to do.
When I look out there, it makes me GLaD I'm not you.
I've experiments to run.
There is research to be done.
On the people who are still alive.
And believe me I am still alive.
I'm doing Science and I'm still alive.
I feel FANTASTIC and I'm still alive.
While you're dying I'll be still alive.
And when you're dead I will be still alive.
STILL ALIVE
Aynı anda eğlenceli ve korkunç olmayı başaran oyunlardan Portal, sizi etkisi altına almayı başaracak.
Portal 2
[d] Portal - The Wheatley SongYou can support my work on Patreon! ^_^
'The Wheatley Song' - a Portal 2 parody of 'The Oogie Boogie Song' from The Nightmare Before Christmas by Danny Elfman and Tim Burton.
GlaDOS'u komik buluyorsanız Wheatley'i de mutlaka duymanız gerekiyor!
GTA Vice City
GTA Vice City - V-Rock **Lazlow**Lazlow is the DJ from the radio Station V-Rock from the great game GTA vice City
Vice City, otomobilinizi sürerken dinlediğiniz radyo sunucularıyla yeterince eğlenceliydi.
Grim Fandango
Monkey Island'ı beğendiyseniz Grim Fandango'yu oynamanız şart. Ölenlerin ruhlarını taşıyan Manny'nin hikayesini oynadığınız oyun, nükteler, sözcük oyunları ve size kahkaha attıracak anlarla dolu.
Brutal Legend
Brutal Legend - He is a Roadie Trailer"He is a roadie"
Listemizdeki bir başka Tim Schafer oyunu olan Brutal Legend, sizi güldürmeden bırakmayacak.
