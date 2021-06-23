Airspeeder Elektrikli Hava Araçlarının Yarışı İçin En Önemli Viraj Dönüldü!

Elektrikli hava yarışları için büyük bir adım daha atıldı. Verge tarafından bildirilene göre Airspeeder'ın elektrikli uçan yarış arabası Alauda Aeronautics Mk3 kısa süre önce ilk test uçuşunu tamamladı. Aracı uzaktan kullanan bir pilot, ülkenin Sivil Havacılık Güvenliği Otoritesinin de izlediği testte, güney Avustralya üzerinde eVTOL uçağının mürettebatsız bir versiyonunu uçurdu.
Bu araç 500 metre yüksekliğe kadar çıkabiliyor ve 100kmph hızına 2,8 saniyede ulaşabiliyor. Aracı uzaktan kullanan pilotlar, çarpışmaları önlemeye yardımcı olan LiDAR ve radar ile sanal kurslar aracılığıyla kokpit benzeri bir ortamda uçuyor. Bu aracın belki de en önemli özelliği, çalışmama süresini en aza indirmek için tasarlanmış olması. Airspeeder yarışçısı bir şarjla yalnızca 15 dakikaya kadar uçabilirken, takımlar pilleri 20 saniye gibi kısa bir sürede değiştirebiliyor.
Başarıyla sonuçlanan bu test uçuşu, 2021'den sonra başlayacak ve dört takıma ev sahipliği yapacak EXA mürettebatsız yarış serisinin yolunu açıyor. Kokpitlerdeki yapay "tele-robotik" avatarlar da dahil olmak üzere bu yarışlardan elde edilen veriler, ideal olarak 2022'de doğrudan insan pilotlu yarışlara yol gösterecek.
Airspeeder, kısa ömürlü piller de dahil olmak üzere elektrikli uçuşun birçok zorluğuyla mücadele etmeye devam edecek. Yine de, bu test ve sonraki yarışlar, EV hava yarışlarının hızla pratik hale geldiğini gösteriyor.
Flying Car Racing Is Here | Airspeeder: EXA Series First Flight“Nothing drives innovation like racing. The world is ready for advanced air mobility and we are proud to make history by introducing the world’s first racing series for flying electric cars. Airspeeder and EXA represent the future of motorsport and a compelling and exhilarating showcase of the potential of electric flying cars as this generation’s defining mobility revolution.” - Matthew Pearson, Founder, Airspeeder and Alauda Aeronautics
EXA is Airspeeder’s first racing series. Up to four teams with two remote pilots per team will compete in three individual events across the globe through 2021. They will race ‘blade-to-blade’ over locations inaccessible to traditional motorsport.
Airspeeder is the world’s first racing series for electric flying cars.
Our mission will accelerate eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) advanced aviation technology through intense sporting competition. This mobility revolution, underpinned by future tech will transform urban air mobility (UAM), global logistics and even medical applications with a clean-air electric vehicle (EV) solution.
Our racing multicopters are developed at our advanced aerospace engineering hub in Adelaide, South Australia by engineers drawn from elite motorsports, automotive, aviation and even FPV drone, electric plane, electric vehicles and passenger drone backgrounds.
Airspeeder’s vision will deliver the most exciting and future focused motorsport on the planet. Following an inaugural unmanned season, elite pilots will take to the skies to race prop-to-prop while navigating electronically governed racetracks in the skies above some of the most visually arresting scenery in the world. These manned multirotor electric vehicles will define a new era in advanced air mobility (AAM).
Airspeeder’s first unmanned air race is scheduled for 2021 and will feature a full grid of multirotor unmanned Airspeeder Mk3 racing craft. The best pilots from drone racing will utilise latest RPAS (remotely piloted aircraft systems) in aerial battles across the globe.
Our innovations will hasten the arrival of new advanced air mobility (AAM) technologies. Close but safe air racing is assured through latest LiDAR and radar technologies that create virtual forcefields around the sport’s cutting edge quadcopter format flying cars. Rapid hair-pin turning manoeuvrability is delivered using a multicopter layout. This pioneering approach to aircraft design also enhances stability while electronic speed control (ESC) systems empower pilots to exploit the full potential of our advanced electric powertrains.
