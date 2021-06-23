Airspeeder Elektrikli Hava Araçlarının Yarışı İçin En Önemli Viraj Dönüldü!

Airspeeder elektrikli hava aracı yarışları çok yakında başlayabilir. Elektrikli uçan yarış "arabası" Alauda Aeronautics Mk3'ün ilk testi başarıyla tamamlandı.

  • Levent Öztürk
Airspeeder yarışları çok yakında başlayabilir!
Airspeeder

