Lenovo Legion Duel 2'nin İlginç Tasarımı, O Kadar da Dayanıklı Değilmiş

Lenovo'nun henüz birkaç gün önce tanıttığı ilginç tasarımlı oyuncu telefonu Legion Duel 2, enterasan özellikleri içeriyor, ancak buna karşın pek de dayanıklı değil gibi görünüyor. Telefon, test için gittiği JerryRigEverything'in adeta elinde kalmış!
Lenovo Legion Duel 2, oyunculara özel bir tasarımla geliyor ve tasarımı da mobil oyuncuların tutuşuna göre şekillenmiş durumda. Telefonun kamera bloğu arka yüzeyde tam ortaya taşınırken, ön kamera da telefonun yatay düzlemde tam ortaya gelecek şekilde yerleştirilmiş.
Tasarım fikri kuşkusuz güzel, telefonun özellikleri de aslında öyle. Legion Duel 2'nin ekranı 6.92 inç büyüklüğünde bir AMOLED panelden oluşuyor. 1080x2460 piksel çözünürlüğünde olan bu ekranın Gorilla Glass 5 ile korunduğu not edilirken, telefonda Snapdragon 888 işlemci ile 12 GB ve 16 FB RAM seçenekleri yer alıyor.
The coolest phone I've ever broken - Legion Duel Phone 2Gaming phones are some of the coolest phones ever. This Legion Duel Phone 2 is definitely one of the coolest. Literally... with its two fans. Its pretty cool. Inside and outside. But is it durable? The Legion duel phone 2 is heavy, but its also oddly shaped... The only way to find out for sure is with a durability test. Remember, durability is not the only factor to consider when picking out your next phone. A good case will solve all structural issues.
RGB paneli, çift fanı ve 144Hz ekranı ile tam olarak oyuncu profili çizen Legion Duel 2, tanıtımının ardından JerryRigEverything'e de ulaşmış ve JerryRigEverything, telefonu adeta parçalamış.
Her telefona uyguladığı dayanıklılık testlerini Legion Duel 2 için de yapan JerryRigEverything, testin sonunda telefonu ikiye ayırmış. Elbette uygulanan testler biraz abartı. Telefonun günlük kullanımda bu tür testlerle karşılaşmayacağını da unutmamak lazım. Videoyu hemen yukarıdan izleyebilirsiniz.
