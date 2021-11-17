Spider-Man No Way Home ne zaman çıkacak? Yeni fragman paylaşıldı

Spider-Man No Way Home ne zaman çıkacak? sorusunun yanıtı merak ediliyor. Spider-Man 3, yani Spider-Man: No Way Home için nefesler tutulmuşken yapımdan yeni fragman geldi.
Spider Man No Way Home Ne Zaman Çıkacak?
Spider-Man: No Way Home, 17 Aralık 2021'de yayınlanacak. Filmin Türkçe adı Örümcek-Adam: Eve Dönüş Yok olarak belirlendi. Yapım Türkiye'de de 17 Aralık 2021'de sinemalarda yayınlanacak.
Fragmanda 29 Kasım 2021'de bilet satışlarının yapılacağı ifade ediliyor.
Spider Man No Way Home Fragman
We started getting visitors… from every universe. Watch the official trailer for #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17.
For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange's help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who've ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.
Jon Watts
Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers
Stan Lee and Steve Ditko
Kevin Feige
Amy Pascal
Louis D'Esposito
Victoria Alonso
JoAnn Perritano
Rachel O’Connor
Avi Arad
Matt Tolmach
Tom Holland
Zendaya
Benedict Cumberbatch
Jacob Batalon
Jon Favreau
with Marisa Tomei
Spider Man No Way Home (Spider Man 3) Konusu
Spider-Man: No Way Home, kimliği açığa çıkan Örümcek-Adam'ın, bu konuda Doctor Strange'den yardım istemesiyle gelişen çetrefilli olayları konu ediniyor.
Spider Man No Way Home Oyuncuları
Konuk olması beklenen isimler:
- Benedict Cumberbatch
- Jamie Foxx
- Kirsten Dunst
- Tobey Maguire
- Emma Stone
- Andrew Garfield
- Charlie Cox
- Alfred Molina
- Thomas Haden Church
- Willem Dafoe
Bunlardan Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina ve Benedict Cumberbatch resmi olarak onaylandı.
Tobey Maguire ve Andrew Garfield'ı bekleyen sinema severler, paylaşılan fragman ile meraklarını gideremedi. Sony ve Marvel'ın özellikle bu ikiliyi beyaz perdeye saklamak istedikleri iddia ediliyor. Ayrıca başarılı isimlerin filmde olmama ihtimalleri de var.
Çıkışı için geri sayıma geçilen yapımın yönetmenliğinde ise Jon Watts bulunuyor.
