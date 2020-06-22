The King's Man geliyor! Serinin merakla beklenen filmi için tarih netleşti

Kingsman serisi Kingsman: The Secret Service ile başlamış ve Kingsman: The Golden Circle filmi ile devam etmişti. Eggsy ile Harry'nin maceralarını takip ettiğimiz sevilen serinin yeni filmi heyecanla bekleniyordu.
The King's Man Filminin Konusu Nedir?
The King's Man ismiyle yeni gelecek olan film, Kingsman serisinin başlangıç hikayesini konu alacak. The King's Man filminin konusu özetle şu şekilde: Tarihin en kötü diktatörleri toplanıp bir savaş çıkartmaya çalışıyor ve bu savaş sayesinde milyonlarca insanı öldürmek amaçlanıyor.
The King's Man Ne Zaman Vizyona Girecek?
The King's Man, 18 Eylül 2020'de sinemalarda vizyona girecek.
The King's Man Oyuncu Kadrosu
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson
- Matthew Vaughn
- Harris Dickinson,
- Ralph Fiennes,
- Rhys Ifans,
- Daniel Bruhl,
- Tom Hollander,
- Gemma Arterton,
- Charles Dance,
- Matthew Goode,
- Djimon Hounsou
- Stanley Tucci
The King's Man Fragmanı
The King's Man - Official Trailer 3As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man. The King's Man is directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. Matthew Vaughn, David Reid and Adam Bohling are the producers, and Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn and Ralph Fiennes serve as executive producers. The King's Man is based on the comic book "The Secret Service" by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, and the story is by Matthew Vaughn and the screenplay is by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek. The King's Man opens in theaters September 18, 2020.
