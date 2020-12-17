2021'de çıkacak PC oyunları! Heyecanla bekleniyorlar

2020'de pek çok yeni oyun oyunseverlere sunuldu. Ancak Cyberpunk, Black Ops - Cold War, Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla ve Star Wars: Squadrons gibi daha pek çok muhteşem oyuna gömülmeden önce, 2021'de çıkacak PC oyunlarına bir bakalım...
2021'de Çıkacak Oyunlar (PC)
- Dying Light 2
- Empire of Sin
- Evil Genius 2
- Everspace 2
- Hitman 3
- An Ion Fury Expansion
- Kerbal Space Program 2
- Sable
- Stalker 2
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
- Icarus
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Weird West
2021'de çıkabilecek ancak henüz kesin çıkış tarihleri açıklanmayan birkaç oyun daha...
- Age of Empires 4
- Suicide Squad
- Chivalry 2
- Diablo 4
- Halo Infinite
- Overwatch 2
- Beyond Good & Evil 2
- Psychonauts 2
- Twin Mirror
- Rainbow Six Quarantine
- Tunic
- Godfall
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
- Biomutant
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- New World
- System Shock 3
- Starfield
- The Elder Scrolls 6
- Deathloop
Dying Light 2
Dying Light 2 çıkış tarihi, sürekli ertelendi. Oyunun tanıtımı 2018'de yapılmıştı ancak yapımcı şirket Techland, daha kaliteli bir oyun sunmak için sürekli güncellemeler yaptıklarını ve bu nedenle çıkış tarihinin ileri bir zamana atıldığını açıklamıştı.
Steam platformunda Dying Light 2 ile ilgili herhangi bir çıkış tarihi bulunmuyor ancak 2020 yılı sonbaharı veya 2021 yılının başları gibi oyunun çıkması bekleniyor.
Dying Light 2; PS4, Xbox ve Windows (PC) platformları için üretildi.
Dying Light 2 - 4K Gameplay DemoWatch the 26-minute award-winning Dying Light 2 gameplay demo to see how a water crisis unfolds in an infected city. Follow an entire in-game mission and find out how your tough choices shape the narrative and The City itself.
It’s been 15 years since humanity lost to the virus. Plunged into Modern Dark Ages, the last human settlement fights for survival in a primal, unforgiving world where you need to fear both the infected and the living. Your remarkable agility, mastery in combat, and quick wits give you the power to bring The City back from the brink of extinction. The fate of humanity’s last refuge is in your hands.
Dying Light 2 – an anticipated sequel to the highly successful open-world horror action game – is coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC in Spring 2020.
----------
Empire of Sin
SEGA CORPORATION, 2021 ilkbaharında suç strateji oyunu Empire of Sin'i çıkaracağını açıkladı. Oyun PC, PlayStation??4 ve Nintendo Switch ™ için planlanıyor.
Empire of Sin Gameplay Demo | Summer of GamingRomero Games shows off more gameplay details for its gangster RPG Empire of Sin, including combat details and specific characters.
Evil Genius 2
Evil Genius 2'nin ilk oyun içi tanıtım videosu 2020 yılında düzenlenen PC Gaming Show 2020'de yayınlanmış, oyunun çıkış tarihi için 2020 yılının sonları işaret edilmişti. Ancak oyun ertelendi ve geliştirici firma Evil Genius 2: World Domination oyunu için oyunseverlerin biraz daha beklemeleri gerektiğini belirtti. Oyunun 2021'de çıkması bekleniyor.
Evil Genius 2: World Domination - Red Ivan Gameplay Trailer (Feat. Brian Blessed)Wishlist Evil Genius 2: World Domination on Steam
Feast your eyes on this world-first gameplay footage of playable genius Red Ivan, as voiced by Brian Blessed. Not only can you see Red Ivan’s literally iron fist and destructive rocket launcher in action, but also never-before-seen traps, minions, henchmen, rooms, contraptions, and more!
Evil Genius 2 is the premiere supervillain experience, combining lair-building strategy with world-dominating tyranny. Red Ivan is one of the FOUR playable geniuses in the game, and each genius has their own unique campaign and storyline – yes, there are FOUR unique campaigns in Evil Genius 2! That’s a lot of evil for your buck!
Brian Blessed is known for his incredible performances across film, TV, and stage, including in Flash Gordon, Henry V, Tarzan, and Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace - so who better to play a mastermind with a predilection for loudly blowing things up?
Everspace 2
Everspace 2 oyunu 2021 yılının sonunda Xbox One, Playstatıon 4 ve PC'de son sürümüyle karşımıza çıkacak. Yapımcılar, Cyberpunk 2077'nin ertelenmesi nedeniyle Aralık 2020'de başlatacağı erken erişim sürecini, Ocak 2021 tarihine itmek zorunda kaldı.
EverSpace 2 - Official Trailer | Gamescom 2020Take your space dogfighting to the extreme while traversing rocky asteroid fields and navigating tricky space station interiors in this trailer fo EverSpace 2.
Hitman 3
Hitman 3 oyununun 20 Ocak 2021 tarihinde piyasaya sürülmesi bekleniyor. Epic Games Store sayfasında oyununun sistem gereksinimleri geçtiğimiz aylarda yayınlandı.
Hitman 3 - Official Gameplay TrailerCheck out the latest trailer for a look at gameplay, weapons, and more, and master the art of assassination when Agent 47 returns in Hitman 3.
Hitman 3 launches on January 20, 2021.
#ign #gaming #hitman3
Kerbal Space Program 2
Kerbal Space Program 2 oyununun, 1 Nisan 2020 ile 31 Mart 2021 tarihleri arasında çıkması bekleniyor. Take-Two'nun yöneticisi Karl Slatoff: "Sevilen orijinal uzay simülasyonumuz Kerbal Space Program 2'nin PC, PlayStation 4 ve Xbox One üzerindeki çıkış tarihini 2021 mali yılı olarak belirledik. Bu süre ekibimize oyunu çok daha harika yapabilmek adına uygun bir süre vermiş olacak." dedi.
Kerbal Space Program 2 Cinematic Announce TrailerKerbal Space Program 2 is the sequel to the acclaimed space flight simulation game Kerbal Space Program from Star Theory and Private Division.
With the original Kerbal Space Program having become one of the most beloved games of all time and now bigger than ever, Kerbal Space Program 2 has been fully redesigned from the ground up to meet the demands of modern and next-generation space exploration, all while maintaining the monumental foundations of the first game. Build a space program, construct powerful spacecraft, design resource-gathering colonies, and much more to uncover the secrets of the galaxy. A plethora of exciting new features will captivate veteran and returning players, as well as usher in a whole new wave of Kerbonauts to the ingenious and comedic world that has entertained millions of players.
Song: Outro by M83
Sable
Sable, Shedworks tarafından geliştirilip Raw Fury tarafından yayınlanan bir macera türü oyun. Heyecanla beklenen oyunun çıkış tarihi Xbox Series X, Xbox One ve PC için 2021 yılı olarak kesinleşti. 2021 yılında çıkacak. Şu an Steam'de görülen bilgiye göre Türkçe dil desteklemiyor.
A Glimpse of Sable (new gameplay footage)A glimpse of Sable gameplay with comments by the developers.
Wishlist on Steam!
About the game:
Join Sable on her gliding, a rite of passage that will take her across vast deserts, through landscapes littered with fallen spaceships.
Explore the desert at your own pace on your hoverbike, scale monumental ruins and encounter other nomads in the wilds whilst unearthing mysteries long forgotten.
Key Features:
- Explore at your own pace and find secrets and collectables
- Drive and customise your bike
- Climb stuff - freedom to explore as you like, glide around and explore on foot
- Solve puzzles or don’t! It’s up to you what you want to do.
- Meet other nomads, help them with stuff
- Original Soundtrack by Japanese Breakfast
Stalker 2
GSC Game World yayımlanacak olan oyunun çıkış tarihi henüz belli değil. Fakat stüdyo, 2021'de çıkacağını, 2018 yılında belirtmişti.
STALKER 2 - Official Trailer | Xbox Showcase 2020S.T.A.L.K.E.R is back and coming to the Xbox One Series X. Check out the announcement trailer.
#ign #gaming #xbox
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, tam bir tarih verilmedi. Ancak oyunun 2021'in herhangi bir ayında piyasaya sürülmesi bekleniyor.
Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2: 28 Minute Gameplay Demo - Gamescom 2019A developer provided extended Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 gameplay demo from Gamescom 2019.
Icarus
Oynaması ücretsiz hayatta kalma oyunu ICARUS DayZ'nin baş geliştiricisi Dean Hall ve RocketWerkz tarafından geliştirildi. Merakla beklenen oyunun 2021 yılında Steam üzerinden oyuncularla buluşacağı açıklandı.
Icarus - Official Trailer | Summer of GamingExplore a hostile planet and survive in a new survival game from the DayZ developer.
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
Çok satan ve ödüllü Vermintide serisinin geliştiricileri tarafından yaratılan Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Tertium şehrinde geçen vahşi, 4 oyuncuyla oynanan bir eşli aksiyon oyunudur. Oyunun 2021 yılında oyunseverlerle buluşması bekleniyor.
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Official Gameplay TrailerWishlist Now:
From the developers of the best-selling and award-winning franchise Vermintide, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a visceral 4-player co-op action game set in hive Tertium. Fight together with your friends against hordes of enemies in this new Warhammer: 40,000 experience.
Set for release in 2021.
Weird West
WolfEye Studios tarafından geliştirilmeye devam edilen Weird West'in 2021 yılında çıkması bekleniyor.
Weird West - Official Announcement Trailer | The Game Awards 2019Check out this mystical and supernatural take on the wild west in a new upcoming action RPG called Weird West, from the co-creators of Dishonored and Prey.
#ign
