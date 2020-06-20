Elinizi Çabuk Tutun; Injustice: Gods Among Us'ı Bedava İndirin

Son zamanlarda gelen bedava oyun müjdelerine bir yenisi daha eklendi: NetherRealm Studios ve Warner Bros'un efsanevi oyunu Injustice: Gods Among Us, PS4, Xbox One ve PC için bedava indirilebiliyor. Ama elinizi çabuk tutmanızda yarar var.