Elinizi Çabuk Tutun; Injustice: Gods Among Us'ı Bedava İndirin

NetherRealm Studios ve Warner Bros, Injustice: Gods Among Us'ı yayınladığında takvimler 2013 yılını gösteriyordu. Oyun, o dönemde bir önceki nesil konsollar için satışa sunulmuştu. PS4 ve Xbox One sahneye çıktığında ise, hemen bir "Ultimate Edition" geliştirildi ve oyun, önce PS4'e, bir süre sonra da Xbox One'a geldi.
Injustice: Gods Among Us Nasıl İndirilir?
Sonraki yıllarda Injustice 2 de yayınlandı ama Injustice: Gods Among Us ilgi görmeye devam etti. Batman, Superman ve Wonder Woman gibi DC karakterlerinin birbirleriyle dövüştüğü oyun, şimdi ücretsiz olarak indirilebiliyor. Ancak elinizi çabuk tutmanızda yarar var, bu durum 25 Haziran'a kadar devam edecek.
Eğer bir PC oyuncusuysanız, Injustice: Gods Among Us'ı Steam üzerinden, ücretsiz olarak indirebilirsiniz. PS4 sahipleri ise, oyunu PlayStation Store'dan ücretsiz olarak indirebiliyor. Ne yazıık ki, oyunun PS3 ve Vita sürümleri bu kampanyaya dahil değil.
Xbox One kullanıcıları ise, Injustice: Gods Among Us'ı indirmek için Xbox 360 mağazasını ziyaret etmek zorunda. Buradan oyunu aldıktan sonra, konsolları üzerinden, sahip oldukları oyunlar listesinden oyunu indirip kurabilirler.
Injustice Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition - STORY Gameplay FULL Walkthrough [1080p 60FPS]Injustice: Gods Among Us is a fighting video game based upon the fictional universe of DC Comics. The game was developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Wii U. It was released in April 2013 in North America, Europe, and Australia, and June 2013 in Japan. An expanded version of the game, titled Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition, was released in November 2013 for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360, and Microsoft Windows. A free-to-play mobile app based on Injustice was also released for Android and iOS devices.
Players select one of several characters from the DC Universe to engage in combat, aiming to knock out their opponent. The game is set in a 2.5D environment; while character models and backgrounds are rendered in three-dimensional graphics, the characters are restricted to fight within a two-dimensional space. Injustice builds upon several aspects from NetherRealm Studios' previous title, Mortal Kombat, including its controls, game mechanics, narrative-driven campaign, and online functionality.
The storyline is set within an alternate version of the Justice League's universe. Superman establishes a new world order after the Joker tricks him into killing Lois Lane and destroying Metropolis. In an effort to stop this, Batman summons members of the Justice League from the mainstream continuity to join his insurgency and end the totalitarian regime. The game received positive reviews from critics, who praised its story, gameplay mechanics, and use of the DC Comics license. Injustice became the highest selling game in the United States and United Kingdom during the month of its release. The game also won several awards for "Best Fighting Game" in 2013. A sequel titled Injustice 2 was announced in June 2016, and is expected to be released in 2017.
Injustice: Gods Among Us Minimum Sistem Gereksinimleri
- İşletim sistemi: 32 bit Windows 7 / 8 / Vista
- İşlemci: Intel Core 2 Duo 2,4 GHz ya da AMD Athlon X2 2,8 GHz
- RAM: 2 GB
- Ekran kartı: NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GTS ya da AMD Radeon HD 3850
- DirectX: Sürüm 10
- Depolama: 21 GB
Önerilen
- İşletim sistemi: 64 bit Windows 7 / 8 / Vista
- İşlemci: Intel Core i5-750 2,67 GHz ya da AMD Phenom II X4 965 3,4 GHz ya da üstü
- RAM: 4 GB
- Ekran kartı: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 ya da AMD Radeon HD 6950
- DirectX: Sürüm 11
- Depolama: 22 GB
