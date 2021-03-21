Samsung, Galaxy A52'nin Tüm Parçalarını Tek Tek Sergiledi

Samsung, Galaxy A52'yi oluşturan tüm bileşenleri tek tek gösterdiği ve özelliklerini açıkladığı özel bir video yayınladı. İşte Galaxy A52'nin "içindeki" her şey...

Galaxy A52'nin içinde neler var?

Okuyucu Yorumları

İlk yorum yapan siz olun
Sen de yorum yaz

CHIP'i Takip edin
E-Posta listemize katılın
CHIP Dergi Mobil Cihazınızda
Apple Store
Google Play

Güncel
A101 25 Mart aktüel kataloğunda Samsung TV, Toshiba TV, Huawei akıllı telefon ve elektronik ürün fırsatları
26 Mart 2021 BİM aktüel kataloğunda Dijitsu Smat TV sürprizi
Dolar işareti nasıl yapılır.? Klavyede dolar işareti ($)
Derece işareti nasıl yapılır? (C°) Klavyede derece işareti yapılışı

Günün En çok Okunanları
Koronavirüs haritası: Ankara, İstanbul, İzmir'de dikkat çeken değişim
Acer Aspire 5 Satışa Sunuldu! İşte Özellikleri ve Fiyatı!
Amazfit'in Vücut Sağlığı Ölçüm Uzmanı Akıllı Tartısı Türkiye'de
Özel Instagram Sürümü Geliyor: 13 Yaş Altındakiler de Instagram Kullanacak!
Samsung, Galaxy A52'nin Tüm Parçalarını Tek Tek Sergiledi

 

 