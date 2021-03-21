Samsung, Galaxy A52'nin Tüm Parçalarını Tek Tek Sergiledi

Bu hafta içerisinde tanıtılan Galaxy A52 ve Galaxy A72'nin Samsung'un gelmiş geçmiş en iyi orta sınıf akıllı telefonları olduğuna şüphe yok. Yeni akıllı telefonlar şık ama sağlam bir tasarıma, güçlü iç bileşenlere, pürüzsüz Super AMOLED ekranlara sahip. Zengin özelliklere sahip yazılım ve daha büyük pil de cabası.
Telefonlarını daha da iyi tanıtmak isteyen Samsung, şimdi de iki telefonun tüm önemli özelliklerini açıklayan bir dizi video yayınladı ve bu videolardan biri Galaxy A52'nin montaj sürecini gösteriyor.
İlk video, ekranı, pili, kamera modülleri, parmak izi okuyucusu, stereo hoparlörler, işlemci, bellek, depolama, ısı borusu, hücresel sinyal alıcısı ve SIM kart / microSD dahil olmak üzere Galaxy A52'nin tüm dahili ve harici parçalarını gösteriyor. Adım adım montaj işlemi, bir Samsung mühendisi tarafından açıklanıyor.
Galaxy A52: Official AssemblyWith the Galaxy A52 ready to be unveiled, it’s time to get a close up look at the latest innovations coming to the Galaxy A series. In a video filmed with Samsung Electronics’ engineer, we’re taking a deep dive to get a complete look, both inside and out, of the latest device.
With a detailed, component by component breakdown, here’s how we brought the Galaxy A52 to life.
#GalaxyA52 #GalaxyA52_5G #Assembly #GalaxyAseries
İkinci video, 64 MP OIS kamera, gece modu, Tek Çekim, Eğlence modu, Pro video modu, Uzay Büyütme ve Dokunmak da dahil olmak üzere Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G ve Galaxy A72'nin tüm önemli kamera özelliklerini gösteriyor.
[Camera] Get to Know the Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72Capture Your Favorite Moments with Ease
Whether we’re capturing a silly moment with a pet, or shooting an unforgettable sunset, the smartphone has become our go-to device for preserving our favorite moments. With the Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72, you can capture your favorite moments with ease with a suite of awesome camera features.
#GalaxyA52 #GalaxyA52_5G #GalaxyA72 #Camera #GalaxyAseries
Üçüncü video ise ekranın yüksek yenileme hızını, Göz Konforu Kalkanı ve Gece Modu'nu açıklıyor.
[Display] Get to Know the Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72Step Up Your Browsing and Gaming with High Refresh Rate Displays
Whether you’re scrolling through your favorite photographer’s social feed, or playing the latest trendy casual game, high refresh rate displays provide you with smoother, more pleasing visuals. The Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A72 are the latest to join Samsung’s roster of high refresh rate devices. With 90Hz displays on the Galaxy A72 and A52, and a 120Hz display on the Galaxy A52 5G, you can scroll and game with ease.
Featuring 800 nits of brightness, so you can always see your screen even in bright daylight, and with blue light-reducing Eye Comfort Shield technology, the Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 always deliver a comfortable viewing experience.
#GalaxyA52 #GalaxyA52_5G #GalaxyA72 #Display #GalaxyAseries
Dördüncü video Galaxy ekosistemindeki Music Share, SmartThings Find, Continuity ve klavye paylaşımı gibi ilginç özellikleri açıklıyor. Son video AI güç tasarrufu, Bixby Rutinleri, Game Booster ve Dolby Atmos'u nasıl kullanabileceğinizi gösteriyor.
[Ecosystem] Get to Know the Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72Plug Into the Galaxy Ecosystem
In our increasingly wireless world, where we’re often moving between our laptops, tablets and smartphones, a seamless experience is more important than ever. Whether you’re finding your keys with SmartTag, or sharing a song with friends through Music Share, the Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 help you plug into the Galaxy ecosystem with ease.
#GalaxyA52 #GalaxyA52_5G #GalaxyA72 #Ecosystem #GalaxyAseries
